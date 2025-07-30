Kenya seeks to maintain grip at International Maritime Organisation

Shipping and Maritime Affairs PS Aden Abdi Millah says Kenya seeks to contribute to maritime policy development in advancing sustainable and innovative solutions . [File, Standard]

Kenya has shifted its focus to maintaining leadership of a cluster of maritime nations after its fight for the top slot at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) flopped.

The country launched its candidacy for re-election to the IMO council under category (C) for the biennium 2026-2027 during the 134th session slated for December 3 this year.

Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Aden Millah said that if re-elected, Kenya will contribute to maritime policy development in advancing sustainable and innovative solutions.

In 2023, Kenya lost in the IMO secretary general poll to Panama, the world's largest ship register, in what analysts blamed on the government's failure to master global maritime politics.

Last week, Millah launched the bid to retain Kenya's position at the IMO headquarters in London, saying Kenya's re-election to the Council under category C will bolster the country's standing.

“It will bolster the nation’s efforts to serve and contribute actively to maritime policy development in advancing sustainable and innovative maritime solutions,” he said.

The PS expressed the country’s commitment to continue serving at the IMO council of 40 member states to enhance the UN agency’s mandate.

Millah was accompanied by Kenya’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Catherine Karemo.

"Kenya’s firm commitment in support of IMO’s objectives makes the country well positioned to enhance the IMO mandate in collaboration with other member states,” Karemo said.

Kenya has maintained a grip on the IMO council since 2001, providing a solid voice for Eastern Africa and the Great Lakes region, putting the country on the world map.

The country made its bid for the position of IMO secretary general on July 18, 2023, through former Principal Secretary and maritime lawyer Nancy Karigithu, but lost to Antonio Domingue Velesco of Panama.

Panama is the world’s biggest ship register and hence attracts the attention of maritime states in the world.

In 2015, the then IMO director in the technical cooperation division, Juvenal Shiundu, unsuccessfully vied for the IMO top slot.

He retired in December 2019 after working for 22 years at the world organisation.

The IMO assembly is set to elect 40 members of the council during the 134th session of the assembly on December 3, 2025, under categories (a), (b), and (c).

Category (a) constitutes 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services.

They are Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Republic, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America.

Category (b) has 10 states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade. They are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates.

Category © consists of 20 states that are not elected under categories (a) or (b), which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation, and whose election to the IMO council will ensure the representation of all major geographical areas of the world.

Kenya was last re-elected to category © in December 2023 for the biennium 2024-2025. Members in this category are the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and Türkiye.

To date, 10 countries have presented their interest to vie for category (a), 11 countries for category (b), and 26 countries for category (c).

If re-elected this year, Kenya will be part of the executive organ of the IMO and will be responsible, together with other elected member countries, under the assembly, for supervising the work of the IMO and supporting its initiatives.

Kenya’s re-election bid to the IMO council comes at an opportune time when the government has reinforced its efforts to progress the country’s blue economy and maritime sector.

The country's re-election to the IMO council is viewed as an advantage to the region and the wider international maritime community.

Speaking separately, Millah reaffirmed the government’s support to the new leadership at the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA).

“As a government, we reaffirm our full support to the Kenya Maritime Authority and its leadership. We will continue to provide an enabling environment, invest in infrastructure, and strengthen regional cooperation to ensure the authority’s success,” he said.

He spoke when he witnessed the takeover of Justus Omae Nyarandi as KMA secretary general after years of acrimonious exit of his predecessors following alleged lack of government support.

Nyarandi replaces Eng Martin Munga, who was sacked early this year after falling out with the KMA board and the ministry. He had stayed at the authority for barely one year.

Ahmed Kolosh also took over as the KMA board of directors chairman following the departure of Hamisi Mwaguya.