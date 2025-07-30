×
Firm's 35-year legal battle with lender lands in Supreme Court

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 30, 2025
Tailoring Workers based at Manchester outfitters engaging in Mass production of Face Masks and PPEs along Dunga road Nairobi. The produces thousands of locally made Covid 19 protective masks to be used locally at affordable rates. [FILE/Standard]

The Supreme Court will now determine whether a 35-year battle between Standard Chartered Bank and clothes maker Manchester Outfitters raises issues of public importance to be admitted for hearing.

The dispute over a Sh9 million loan has resulted in a legal battle that has dragged on in court for three decades, with the amount at the heart of the dispute now reaching Sh32 billion.

