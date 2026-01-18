Ruto congratulates Museveni for 'decisive victory' in polls

Then Deputy President William Ruto chats with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at Mubende state lodge in Uganda when he paid him a courtesy call on December 21, 2019. [DPPS]

President William Ruto congratulated his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, following his re-election for a record seventh term in the just-concluded election.

The Electoral Commission of Uganda declared Museveni, 81, the winner of the presidential race after garnering more than 71 percent of the vote, compared to 24.72 percent for his closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

Additionally, Ruto lauded Ugandans for maintaining peace throughout the vote.

“Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda,” he said.

He added: “Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive general election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party.”

At the same time, the President assured the government of Uganda of continued bilateral ties, especially on trade and social matters.

The win by Yoweri Museveni with 71.65 percent is unprecedented in Uganda. However, it is not new.#WeekendPrime pic.twitter.com/VnS1XES9SC — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) January 17, 2026

The Uganda opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has denounced the official results amid claims of election irregularities, including alleged ballot stuffing, to swing the outcome of the vote in favour of the incumbent.

In a video message reportedly recorded from a safe house yesterday, Bobi Wine dismissed the results, terming them “fake”.

“We reject whatever is being declared by Byabakama because the results they are declaring are fake and don’t reflect what happened at the polling stations or what’s recorded in the declaration forms,” he said.

The Thursday polls were carried out amid a nationwide internet shutdown that the government said was meant to prevent the spread of election-related misinformation, disinformation, or incitement to violence.

However, critics dismissed the claim of the need to uphold national security, insisting that it jeopardized transparency in the exercise.

The government of Uganda has yet to reveal details of the programme for the inauguration of Museveni for his new term.