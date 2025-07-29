×
NTSA rolls out vehicle, motorcycle duty status update

By Denis Omondi | Jul. 29, 2025
NTSA Inspection centre in Industrial Area, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed all motor vehicle and motorcycle owners to update their duty status and vehicle records in its system.

The directive follows revelations that some vehicles and motorcycles may be operating without proper tax clearance.

“The authority has operationalised the duty update module and vehicle records update tool to provide necessary support to all motor vehicle and motorcycle owners including financial institutions, government agencies, insurance companies, dealers, companies, among others,” NTSA said in a statement.  

The update aims to verify whether vehicles on Kenyan roads fulfilled duty payments at the time of importation, in compliance with customs and tax regulations. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collects the payments  at various import points before vehicles are registered and issued license plates.

To update their records, owners must submit a duty or records update letter with contact information. The letter will be stamped by NTSA to confirm receipt. 

Required documents include a copy of the national ID, original logbook, KRA entry document, and duty payment receipt.

“The documents shall be submitted for verification and acceptance at NTSA offices,” said NTSA Director General George Njao. “The Authority aims to complete the verification and update process within seven working days through the service portal.”

Once the update is completed, vehicle owners will receive a notification to collect their original documents. NTSA noted that both the application and verification process are free of charge.

NTSA and KRA rely on the process to curb illegal vehicle registrations, which may attract fines and other penalties.

