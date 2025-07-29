Kenya's debt spirals as revenue crisis threatens economic stability

Kenya's public debt has climbed sharply by 32.9 per cent to Sh11.51 trillion by May 2025 since President Ruto's administration assumed office in September 2022. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto's ambitious economic model (Rutonomics) is confronting its most significant test, even as new data reviewed by the Financial Standard reveals a surging national debt burden coinciding with persistent shortfalls in government revenue.

