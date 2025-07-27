×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Coffee farmers urged to track Nairobi coffee exchange for fair market prices

By Mary Imenza | Jul. 27, 2025
Coffee farmers sort out berries at a factory.[File, Standard]

Farmers in Western region have been encouraged to closely monitor the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) to better understand the dynamics of coffee market and ensure they receive fair value for their produce.

Speaking during a sensitization forum at Butere Girls High School, Everlyne Muthoni, an official with the NCE, emphasized the importance of transparency and awareness in the coffee trade.better understand

 “Every Tuesday, Kenyan coffee is sold at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. As a farmer, you can follow up on how it’s sold so that when you take your coffee to the factory, you don’t just sit and wait for money to hit your account,” said Muthoni.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She advised farmers to familiarize themselves with the weekly auction system and learn how different coffee grades are priced. 

She said Coffee in Kenya is classified into several categories, including AA, AB, PB, TT, and T, which attract varying prices depending on quality and global demand.

“Coffee has different prices depending on its grade. By monitoring the exchange, you can know the current value of your product and understand how the market is behaving,” she added.

Muthoni stressed the need for farmers to create organized follow-up systems, or procedures to remain updated on the market and avoid being misled or underpaid.

“When farmers are informed, they are empowered. Don’t let the factory or brokers do all the follow-up for you—take charge of your earnings,” she urged.

She added that the Nairobi Coffee Exchange publishes weekly auction reports on its website and social media, providing critical pricing data that farmers across the country can access freely.

The forum was part of a wider campaign led by Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to revive coffee farming in Kakamega and promote cooperative-based production.

Oparanya, who also addressed the gathering, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting coffee farmers through subsidies, cooperative development, and access to reliable markets.

“Our goal is to ensure farmers are not only planting coffee but are also part of the entire value chain—from the soil to the sale,” he said.

Farmers at the event welcomed the sensitization and expressed interest in forming monitoring groups that can track weekly auction results at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange.

 “We didn’t know how the pricing worked, but now we’ve seen the need to keep tabs. We’ll work together to follow these prices,” said Naomi Achieng, a farmer from Mumias.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) Coffee Markets Coffee farming in Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Outdated economic model to blame for Gen Z's rebellion
Outdated economic model to blame for Gen Z's rebellion
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
29 mins ago
Clash of desperadoes might help Kenya to wriggle out of current misery
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
29 mins ago
How the State is attacking the family as an institution today
Opinion
By Kidi Mwaga
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mwagodi's 4 days of torture in the hands of agents from Tanzania
By Philip Mwakio 29 mins ago
Mwagodi's 4 days of torture in the hands of agents from Tanzania
Coming unstuck: Critics say Ruto out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
By Biketi Kikechi 29 mins ago
Coming unstuck: Critics say Ruto out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
SHA payment policy locks out poor patients, senators say
By Edwin Nyarangi 29 mins ago
SHA payment policy locks out poor patients, senators say
Toxic talk: The cost of loose words in Kenya's politics
By Irene Githini and Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Toxic talk: The cost of loose words in Kenya's politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved