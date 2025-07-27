Coffee farmers urged to track Nairobi coffee exchange for fair market prices

Coffee farmers sort out berries at a factory. [File, Standard]

Farmers in Western region have been encouraged to closely monitor the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) to better understand the dynamics of coffee market and ensure they receive fair value for their produce.

Speaking during a sensitization forum at Butere Girls High School, Everlyne Muthoni, an official with the NCE, emphasized the importance of transparency and awareness in the coffee trade.better understand

“Every Tuesday, Kenyan coffee is sold at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. As a farmer, you can follow up on how it’s sold so that when you take your coffee to the factory, you don’t just sit and wait for money to hit your account,” said Muthoni.

She advised farmers to familiarize themselves with the weekly auction system and learn how different coffee grades are priced.

She said Coffee in Kenya is classified into several categories, including AA, AB, PB, TT, and T, which attract varying prices depending on quality and global demand.

“Coffee has different prices depending on its grade. By monitoring the exchange, you can know the current value of your product and understand how the market is behaving,” she added.

Muthoni stressed the need for farmers to create organized follow-up systems, or procedures to remain updated on the market and avoid being misled or underpaid.

“When farmers are informed, they are empowered. Don’t let the factory or brokers do all the follow-up for you—take charge of your earnings,” she urged.

She added that the Nairobi Coffee Exchange publishes weekly auction reports on its website and social media, providing critical pricing data that farmers across the country can access freely.

The forum was part of a wider campaign led by Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to revive coffee farming in Kakamega and promote cooperative-based production.

Oparanya, who also addressed the gathering, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting coffee farmers through subsidies, cooperative development, and access to reliable markets.

“Our goal is to ensure farmers are not only planting coffee but are also part of the entire value chain—from the soil to the sale,” he said.

Farmers at the event welcomed the sensitization and expressed interest in forming monitoring groups that can track weekly auction results at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange.

“We didn’t know how the pricing worked, but now we’ve seen the need to keep tabs. We’ll work together to follow these prices,” said Naomi Achieng, a farmer from Mumias.