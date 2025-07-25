×
Safaricom to pay Sh48b dividend

By Clare Ochieng | Jul. 25, 2025
Safaricom Group chief executive Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom shareholders have approved a final dividend of Sh0.65 per share, bringing the total payout for the 2025 financial year to Sh48.08 billion.

The total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025 comes to Sh1.20 per share following an interim dividend of Sh0.55 per share that was paid out earlier this year. 

This comes as the company’s share price rose 68.7 per cent compared to last year.

“We closed the financial year on a strong note, surpassing $3 billion (Sh387 billion) in total revenue, a clear signal of our business resilience and growth momentum.

"As at June 30, 2025, Safaricom market capitalisation crossed the Sh1 trillion mark, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most valuable listed entities,” said Safaricom Group chief executive Peter Ndegwa.

He said the company has maintained the same dividend payout for the last three years despite the start-up costs of establishing operations in Ethiopia and the impact of the Birr depreciation, following the introduction of forex regime reforms in July 2024 by the Government of Ethiopia.

By the end of this financial year, Safaricom shareholders will have received a cumulative Sh255 billion in dividends over the past five years.

In addition to the dividend approval, Edward Okaro, Rita Kavashe, and James Wambugu were re-elected as board directors.

