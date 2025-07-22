KCB Group and Stanbic bank lead region to win 2025 Euromoney excellence awards

Paul Russo KCB Group CEO speaking during 2024 full year financial results on 12th March 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

KCB Group emerged as the best bank in Kenya in the 2025 Euromoney Awards of Excellence held in London, United Kingdom.

The bank was also named the best bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the country. It also emerged as Africa’s best bank for corporate social responsibility.

This is as Stanbic Bank Kenya was named the best investment bank.

Euromoney says Stanbic Bank Kenya has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in investment banking, crucially in debt financing, where it has facilitated pivotal credit facilities for crucial sectors in the Kenyan market.

“Its notable transactions include managing a Sh5.5 billion ($42.5 million) revolving credit facility for Old Mutual Holdings and further providing a significant Sh130 billion ($1 billion) syndicated loan facility for the Eastern and Southern Africa Trade and Development Bank,” says Euromoney, the financial publisher behind the awards.

It adds that in the project finance sector, Stanbic Bank Kenya has shown its work by arranging a Sh4.3 billion term loan for the National Cement Company Ltd, which supports large-scale industrial projects crucial for economic growth. “Stanbic Bank Kenya’s ability to execute complex, large-scale financial transactions across diverse sectors such as telecommunications, real estate and manufacturing vividly demonstrates its leadership and innovation within the Kenyan investment banking landscape,” says Euromoney.

Euromoney cites KCB Group‘s financial performance, which includes an asset base of over Sh2 trillion and its digital footprint through a partnership with Airtel Kenya, as some of the notable accolades of the bank.

KCB Group’s commitment to enhancing SME support has also been mentioned. “KCB Group is also proactive in reducing its environmental impact, achieving at least a 10 per cent annual reduction in its carbon footprint, specifically targeting Scope one and two emissions,” says Euromoney in the announcement.

KCB Group, in a statement, said the awards are a testament to the bank’s commitment to creating shared value by putting in place sound business models and strategies to deliver long-term returns while at the same time driving positive change in society.

“The recognition affirms our dedication to creating shared value for all our stakeholders and reflects

the tangible impact of our initiatives across the value chain,” said Paul Russo, KCB Group chief executive.

“The gesture also showcases our market-leading position in driving innovation to roll out customer-centric solutions, supported by guided by its brand purpose, For People. For Better.”