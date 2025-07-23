×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Safaricom eyes 7m subscribers in Ethiopia after growing base to 10m

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 23, 2025
Safaricom PLC Chief Finance Officer- Dilip Pal, Board Chairman Adil Khawaja, Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia (CEO) Wim Vanhelleputte during release of Safaricom 2024/25 Full Year Results at Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

There was excitement at Safaricom earlier in July when the data showed that there had been 10 million customers active on the Safaricom Ethiopia network over the last 90 days.

Having a huge active customer base for 90 days on your network means that they have become long-term customers, more than tourists who get a local SIM card to use for a short while or the customer who picks up a line because of an offer.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Safaricom Safaricom Data Sharing Outrage Safaricom Half Year Results safaricom Subscribers
.

Latest Stories

Kinale eye girls' rugby 7s national title
Kinale eye girls' rugby 7s national title
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
33 mins ago
Build your self-worth with every decision
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
55 mins ago
Individuals and banks should be more vigilant to avoid being defrauded
Opinion
By George Maracha
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why frustrated Kenyans cannot recall MPs
By Irene Githinji 55 mins ago
Why frustrated Kenyans cannot recall MPs
Man who was to be priest, at centre of murder investigation
By Julius Chepkwony 55 mins ago
Man who was to be priest, at centre of murder investigation
Revealed: How select oil importers shared more than Sh32 billion
By Brian Ngugi 55 mins ago
Revealed: How select oil importers shared more than Sh32 billion
Safaricom eyes 7m subscribers in Ethiopia after growing base to 10m
By Graham Kajilwa 55 mins ago
Safaricom eyes 7m subscribers in Ethiopia after growing base to 10m
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved