Safaricom eyes 7m subscribers in Ethiopia after growing base to 10m

Safaricom PLC Chief Finance Officer- Dilip Pal, Board Chairman Adil Khawaja, Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia (CEO) Wim Vanhelleputte during release of Safaricom 2024/25 Full Year Results at Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

There was excitement at Safaricom earlier in July when the data showed that there had been 10 million customers active on the Safaricom Ethiopia network over the last 90 days.

Having a huge active customer base for 90 days on your network means that they have become long-term customers, more than tourists who get a local SIM card to use for a short while or the customer who picks up a line because of an offer.