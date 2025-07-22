×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 22, 2025
Caption

Entrepreneur and philanthropist billionaire Mo Ibrahim says the formation of a continental credit rating agency, as envisioned by President William Ruto, may leave the continent in a worse situation.

In a new report, he proposes other quick wins amid these reforms.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mo Ibrahim African Credit Rating Agency African Union Reforms Mo Ibrahim Cautions
.

Latest Stories

FEUDball Kenya Federation
FEUDball Kenya Federation
Cartoons
By Gammz
29 mins ago
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
By Jacinta Mutura and Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved