Coffee auction earns farmers Sh316 million

Coffee farmers sort out berries at a factory. [File, Standard]

The coffee proceeds from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) have continued to decline to Sh316.1 million after the sale of 5,818 bags.

The payment to the farmers in cooperatives and estates in the weekly auction is lower compared to last week's Sh376 million, where 7,887 bags were offered.

In the NCE reports, eight coffee brokers led by Meru Cooperative Union and Alliance Berries Limited presented at the auction 2,124 bags and 1,546 bags of coffee to the 17 local and international buyers.

The report further detailed that Mathira-based Kiamariga farmers cooperative society achieved the highest price of Sh 51,841 per bag of grade AA, followed by Meru-based Kiria cooperative that achieved the second highest price of Sh 51,711 per bag.

In the market, the farmers presented 1,006 bags of grade AA which were sold at Sh59.4 million, and 2,683 grade AB, for Sh147.5 million, among others.

“In the dealers category, C.Dormans bought 1,366 bags that fetched Sh75.4 million, Louis Dreyfus 994 bags for Sh 51.8 million, Ibero Kenya 955 bags for Sh49.4million, Kenyacof 717 bags for Sh40.6 million, among others,” read part of the report by the acting CEO, Symon Mburia.

The report stated that Meru Union fetched Sh118.6 million, Alliance Berries Sh85.5 million after the sale of 2,124 bags and 1,546 bags, respectively.

CEBBA auctioned 335 bags for Sh17.7 million, United Eastern 314 bags that fetched Sh14.7 million, Baringo 59 bags, Kinya 720 bags, Kipkelion 347 bags, Minnesota 373 bags, among others.

Coffee Value Chain expert Henry Kinyua says in the market, farmers presented various grades, calling for increased grade AA and AB, needed by the buyers.

“There is a need for the farmers to increase production of the quality coffee that will attract the market, thus better returns to the growers,” said Mr Kinyua.