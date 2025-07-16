×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Coffee auction earns farmers Sh316 million

By Boniface Gikandi | Jul. 16, 2025
Coffee farmers sort out berries at a factory. [File, Standard]

The coffee proceeds from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) have continued to decline to Sh316.1 million after the sale of  5,818 bags.

The payment to the farmers in cooperatives and estates in the weekly auction is lower compared to last week's Sh376 million, where 7,887 bags were offered.

In the NCE reports, eight coffee brokers led by Meru Cooperative Union and Alliance Berries Limited presented at the auction 2,124 bags and 1,546 bags of coffee to the 17 local and international buyers.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The report further detailed that Mathira-based Kiamariga farmers cooperative society achieved the highest price of Sh 51,841 per bag of grade AA, followed by Meru-based Kiria cooperative that achieved the second highest price of Sh 51,711 per bag. 

In the market, the farmers presented 1,006 bags of grade AA which were sold at Sh59.4 million, and 2,683 grade AB, for Sh147.5 million, among others.

“In the dealers category, C.Dormans bought 1,366 bags that fetched Sh75.4 million, Louis Dreyfus 994 bags for Sh 51.8 million, Ibero Kenya 955 bags for Sh49.4million, Kenyacof 717 bags for Sh40.6 million, among others,” read part of the report by the acting CEO, Symon Mburia.

The report stated that Meru Union fetched Sh118.6 million, Alliance Berries Sh85.5 million after the sale of 2,124 bags and 1,546 bags, respectively.

CEBBA auctioned 335 bags for Sh17.7 million, United Eastern 314 bags that fetched Sh14.7 million, Baringo 59 bags, Kinya 720 bags, Kipkelion 347 bags, Minnesota 373 bags,  among others.

Coffee Value Chain expert Henry Kinyua says in the market, farmers presented various grades, calling for increased grade AA and AB, needed by the buyers.

“There is a need for the farmers to increase production of the quality coffee that will attract the market, thus better returns to the growers,” said Mr Kinyua. 

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange Meru Cooperative Union Alliance Berries Limited
.

Latest Stories

State promises to comply with EU law for deforestation-free products
State promises to comply with EU law for deforestation-free products
National
By Kiprono Kurgat
8 mins ago
No major dams completed, CS Muuga reveals
National
By Sharon Wanga
13 mins ago
Coffee auction earns farmers Sh316 million
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Officer exposes bribery plot in fight to secure Nairobi revenue collection tender
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Officer exposes bribery plot in fight to secure Nairobi revenue collection tender
How police officers shot the son of senior cop on Saba Saba day
By Amos Kiarie 10 hrs ago
How police officers shot the son of senior cop on Saba Saba day
It is Aldrine Kibet's moment
By Rodgers Eshitemi 19 hrs ago
It is Aldrine Kibet's moment
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
By Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved