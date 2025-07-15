×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why local firms shy away from innovative products outside the law

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 15, 2025
Insurance Regulatory Authority Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum says high costs come with the introduction of new products into the market. [File, Standard]

The insurance regulator has noted reluctance among sector players to introduce new products into the market, away from what is anchored in the law, such as third-party motor vehicle covers.

Commissioner of Insurance and Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum referenced high costs that come with this process as one of the reasons.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

IRA Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum Insurance Regulatory Authority Insurance Products Prudential Life Assurance
.

Latest Stories

Centum maintains dividend payout following Sh813 million net profit
Centum maintains dividend payout following Sh813 million net profit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
State agencies pitch nuclear energy to power industrialisation
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Intrigues of the post office innovations in modern age
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Muzzled by fear: Chief torn between grieving his daughter aloud and duty
By Amos Kiarie 1 hr ago
Muzzled by fear: Chief torn between grieving his daughter aloud and duty
CMA to pay ex-Sanlam boss for silence that cost him new job
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
CMA to pay ex-Sanlam boss for silence that cost him new job
Testimonies link KWS rangers to fisherman who went missing
By Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Testimonies link KWS rangers to fisherman who went missing
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved