Notes from Osaka: What Japan teaches Kenya

This image released by Expo 2025 shows a view of the site of World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan on Sept. 8, 2024. (Expo 2025 via AP)

Standing amidst the meticulous elegance of Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, I find myself continually humbled not just by Japan’s technological sophistication, but by something even more profound: its quiet mastery of process.

As Commissioner General for the Kenya Section at the Expo 2025, I have had the privilege of leading our country’s participation. And yet, what has struck me most is how Japan rises not with noise but with method.

Our Kenya Week Celebrations at the Expo 2025 were a moment of National pride. Watching the Mini-Marathon runners’ power through Osaka’s streets, hearing heartfelt speeches during the diaspora networking dinner, among other events, reminded me that Kenya is a country with remarkable potential. But it is what happened in between these events, the seamless transitions, the quiet efficiency of Japanese logistics, the unspoken respect for time that gave me pause.

Japan has reminded me that excellence is not an event. It is a culture.

From my very first interactions with Expo organisers, I encountered a level of intentionality that was both inspiring and instructive. Whether it was the layout of the pavilion spaces or the punctuality of our schedules, everything worked—not by chance, but by design.

It was in those moments, navigating precise exhibition flows and observing Japanese hosts operating like clockwork, that I began to reflect deeply on Kenya’s own development journey. We are an ambitious nation.

Our ideas are bold, and our people are incredibly innovative. But to truly ascend, to translate vision into lasting impact, we must embrace consistency, discipline, and the power of systems.

This became clearer during our business engagements. In conversations with Japanese investors and government counterparts, a common theme emerged: long-term thinking. Japan does not rush to impress. It aligns, plans, and integrates. For us to attract and sustain such partnerships, we must do more than promise; we must deliver, repeatedly and reliably. In Kenya, we often celebrate potential. Japan reminded me that it is delivery that builds trust.

One of the most surprising aspects has been witnessing Japan’s rapid digital evolution. The stereotype of slow-moving bureaucracy has been replaced by bold, tech-forward reforms under the Digital Agenda 2030. Japan is creating C-suite positions in AI, embedding IoT into manufacturing, and opening to global talent like never before. For Kenya’s young professionals, this is a signal; there is space for our skills on the global stage, if we can prepare ourselves with the same precision that defines this country.

As I reflect on the Expo’s deeper lessons, I see more than just a showcase of global innovation. I see a mirror held up to Kenya. We must match our creativity with operational rigour.

We must scale our success stories not through slogans, but through systems. Japan has shown me that the future belongs not just to those who imagine boldly, but to those who execute with intention, discipline, and patience. Kenya has a unique opportunity to learn from Japan’s deep-rooted loyalty and reverence for its culture, even as it embraces cutting-edge modernisation.

The Japanese model demonstrates that a country can achieve global innovation even amidst a powerful expression of the nation’s cultural richness and resilience, diversity and heritage.

Passing through the Kenya pavilion the vibrant Giriama Kishutu leso, which symbolises identity, communication, and unity—resonates with Japan’s own fabric traditions like the kimono and furoshiki. The Maasai cultural displays reflect a proud heritage that, much like Japan’s Samurai legacy, has withstood time and globalisation.

Expo 2025 Japan continues to be an extraordinary chapter in Kenya’s global story and a deeply personal one in my own journey. With our pavilion currently hosting over 700,000 visitors in less than three months of participation, we anticipate more learnings from our host country and the over 160 countries that have made Expo 20205 Osaka home for the next six months.

- The writer is CEO of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and commissioner general for the Kenya Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka