Workers label pairs of finished jeans inside the United Aryan textile factory at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nairobi on February 4, 2025. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Kenya is bracing for the return of punishing US tariffs after failing to secure a trade deal during a 90-day negotiation window. This leaves exporters exposed to steep levies that threaten to upend a key trade relationship.

The Trump administration’s self-imposed deadline for reaching trade agreements expires on August 1, when tariffs on Kenyan goods are set to increase to 10 per cent - a move that could reduce an estimated $100 million (Sh12.95 billion) from Kenya’s export earnings.