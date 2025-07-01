×
KRA waives penalties on late 2024 tax returns after system glitches

By David Njaaga | Jul. 1, 2025

KRA waives penalties after tax filing system crash. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority will waive interest and penalties for taxpayers who failed to file 2024 income tax returns on time after system failures disrupted the process on Monday, June 30.

KRA said the system experienced technical problems due to heavy traffic as many taxpayers rushed to beat the filing deadline.

“Many Kenyans attempted to file returns on June 30, but the system was overwhelmed,” said Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

He noted that the authority would not charge interest or penalties on late filings, provided taxpayers submit their 2024 returns by Saturday, July 5, under Section 89 (5A)(b) of the Tax Procedures Act.

KRA urged Kenyans to use the extended window to file returns and pay any taxes due before the new deadline.

“Kenyans have shown patriotism by turning up in large numbers to file returns, and we appreciate this trust in the tax system,” noted Wattanga.

The tax agency said returns can be filed on itax.kra.go.ke and warned that taxpayers who fail to meet the new deadline will face penalties.

