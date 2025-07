President William Ruto accompanied by Sports CS Salim Mvurya, PS Elijah Mwangi, Defence PS Patrick Mariru and SASDF CEO Nuh Ibrahim during the inspection of Talanta Sports City stadium, Nairobi, on April 11, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya is set to host some of Africa’s footballing greats this August in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament.

This is an opportunity not just to showcase the country on the global stage but to set up its creative industry players to tap into a billion-dollar creative economy. But lack of adequate preparations is threatening to turn this moment into a missed opportunity.