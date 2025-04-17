Absa Bank's home loan financing to tackle home affordability and access

Absa Head Quarters, Waiyaki Way. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya has unveiled an enhanced home loan solution, offering 110 per cent financing to help Kenyans climb the property ladder.

The new facility is available at competitive interest rates, with a repayment period of up to 25 years.

The financing is available for both direct purchase and remortgaging. It is open to salaried individuals, small and medium enterprises (SME) owners, and Kenyans in the diaspora.

By covering not only the cost of the property but also associated fees such as stamp duty, legal fees and valuation charges, Absa says this solution reduces the financial pressure often associated with buying a home.

“Based on insights from our customers, we understand that for many people, a home is both a dream and a long-term investment, a place of security today and a store of value for tomorrow. That’s why this offering is designed to ease the burden of the upfront costs while giving customers peace of mind with fixed, predictable payments,” said Beatrice Chege, Head of Mortgage Business, Absa Bank Kenya.

The enhanced solution aims to address the challenge of delayed home ownership, especially for first-time buyers. With rising living costs and competing financial priorities, many Kenyans are torn between saving for the future and securing a home today.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the national homeownership rate has declined from 64 per cent in 2013 to 61 per cent in recent years as economic challenges have continued to outpace wage growth and savings rates.

With this solution, Absa Bank seeks to bridge that gap, giving more Kenyans a chance to secure a home without compromising their ability to save or invest for the future.

“Homeownership shouldn't come at the cost of your financial freedom. Our role is to walk with customers, not just to unlock housing, but to build lives of value and dignity,” Ms Chege added.