Vava Angwenyi, coffee entrepreneur. [Courtesy]

The global coffee industry is a multi-billion-dollar business, yet for many years, it has been dominated by multinational corporations and male-led enterprises.

However, there is a fresh wave of entrepreneurial women carving out their niche in this competitive market.

One such trailblazer is Vava Angwenyi, an entrepreneur who, with a background in statistics and actuarial science, has made significant strides in both the local and international coffee trade.