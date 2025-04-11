The Standard

NSE recovery ups pension assets under management to Sh2.3tr

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 11, 2025
The recovery of the stock market last year was a shot in the arm for the pension sector.

The recovery of the stock market last year was a shot in the arm for the pension sector. The season saw fund managers find confidence to invest in quoted equities, causing assets under management to surpass the Sh2 trillion mark.

As the shilling strengthened, the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) witnessed more investors, including foreign ones. They flocked back to the bourse, seizing the opportunity as the window for high returns from government paper was closing.

“Investments in government securities saw a significant 46 per cent increase, driven by rising interest rates,” reads the latest industry report of the pension sector.

