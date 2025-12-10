Youth leader Manyara officially launches book titled "The Other Side of Hard"

Dr Antony Manyara during the launch of his debut book titled "The Other Side of Hard". [Courtesy]

Youth leader Dr Antony Manyara has officially launched his debut book titled "The Other Side of Hard", at a ceremony held on Friday at the Manu Chandaria Auditorium, University of Nairobi Towers.

The event attracted more than 500 attendees, including leaders from business, politics, academia and civil society.

Dr Manyara, a prominent national youth advocate and also the Founder & Chairperson of Youth Advocacy Africa (YAA), emerging public intellectual, said the book was inspired by his own experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He began writing it in 2020, a period he described as marked by disruption, uncertainty and personal growth.

“This is only the beginning. I intend to take this message to schools and communities across Africa. Hard seasons do not diminish young people, they awaken a strength they often don’t realise they possess," Dr Manyara said during his address.

He also acknowledged the presence of his parents, dedicating the book to them for shaping his values and influencing his path in leadership and public service.

The Other Side of Hard is structured around personal reflections, real-life stories, and lessons on endurance drawn from moments of loss, fear, transition and self-reinvention.

In one section, Dr Manyara examines the emotional toll of uncertainty and challenges readers to recognise that resilience is not an event but a continuous internal process.

He uses relatable scenarios to show how individuals can remain grounded even when circumstances shift unexpectedly.

Another part of the book explores practical strategies for navigating seasons of difficulty, including redefining personal goals, building emotional discipline and embracing vulnerability as a stepping stone to growth.

The chapters are written in simple, accessible language, making the book suitable for students, young professionals and anyone dealing with major life changes.

Dr Manyara’s reflections emphasise that strength is not discovered after hardship but shaped within it.

The launch drew several high-profile guests, among them real estate entrepreneur Mwenda Thuranira, Roysambu MP aspirant Moses Mwenda and former SONU Chairperson and Molo MP aspirant Hon Dann Mwangi.

Many guests bought multiple copies, with some pledging to donate the books to students and youth groups across Nairobi and other regions.

Since its release, the book has recorded rising demand among students, youth organisations and leadership mentors who view it as a practical tool for personal development.

Early readers have praised its simplicity, emotional depth and relevance to young people facing modern pressures.