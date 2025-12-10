Gachagua casts doubt on Sh208B health deal

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview at his home in Karen, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the government’s assurance that Kenyans’ health data remains secure under the Sh208 billion Kenya-US health cooperation deal.

In an interview with KTN at his Karen residence in Nairobi, Gachagua questioned the credibility of the agreement, arguing that it lacked public participation and had not been subjected to parliamentary approval.

“If the Social Health Authority is not working, do you really want to believe the lies being peddled by the same government?” he posed.

He welcomed Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s decision to file a petition seeking to halt the deal, saying the concerns raised were valid and in the public interest.

His remarks came hours after President William Ruto moved to allay fears over the agreement, insisting it does not compromise the country’s sovereignty or expose Kenyans’ health data.

“There is no way the agreement we signed can undermine the interests of the people of Kenya, including matters related to our health data,” Ruto said.

Gachagua, who leads the Democratic Citizen Party (DCP), also weighed in on the recent by-elections, warning that attempts to use hired groups to disrupt the 2027 General Election will be impossible.

He said DCP performed strongly despite what he termed irregularities, citing the party’s win in Narok Town despite violence, voter suppression, bribery and attempts to disrupt the poll.

The former DP, who has declared interest in the presidency, further pledged to streamline free primary and secondary education if elected, and to ensure teacher promotions are based strictly on merit.

On the ongoing debate over the sale of Safaricom shares, Gachagua faulted the government for approving the transfer of a stake in the telecom giant to a foreign entity, describing Safaricom as a key pillar of the national economy.

He also criticised the scrapping of ID vetting in border counties, arguing that the move has resulted in Kenyan Somalis facing increased scrutiny when travelling abroad.