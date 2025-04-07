State mulls policy to encourage saving culture among Kenyans

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua answers questions during the Senate plenary session, on March 5, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The national government plans to introduce a policy aimed at encouraging the saving culture among Kenyans.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said there was a need to “force” Kenyans to save, owing to the harsh economy.

Dr Mutua was speaking on Tuesday during the launch of a four-day conference for Judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in Nakuru.

The CS said Kenyans have developed a habit of dependence on their children for sustenance, once they grow old.

He pointed out that even the working class end up in poverty, once they grow old and retire having used up all their salaries.

“We want Kenyans to go old with dignity. It is disheartening that at a certain age, we depend on our children for survival because we did not save in our young age,” said Mutua.

Mutua urged Kenyans to embrace the saving plans under the National Social Security Fund.

"Whether you are in Jua Kali or any other sector, there is a need to save money. We want to force... I mean we want to develop policies that will create a culture of saving," he said.

He said that once a policy is in place, Kenyans will develop a culture of saving.

The Labour CS called on the courts to support the government to ensure the policy is in place, since, “It is for the benefit of Kenyans.”

Mutua urged the ELRC to hold sensitisation programmes on how employees and companies can protect themselves from insolvency.

At the same time, the Ministry plans to curb strikes by trade unions.

“Unions have to ensure they meet the Labour CS before they resort to going on strike. We believe that some of the problems can be solved without a strike,” said Mutua.

The CS said that the government will also ensure that strikes in hospitals and schools do not leave a vacuum.

“We have to ensure that we have doctors and nurses working, even when there is a strike,” said Mutua.

The Ministry will also shut down companies that do not have ramps and other essentials that support persons with disabilities.

During the conference Chief Justice Martha Koome admitted that the Judiciary was on trial over corruption, case delay and incompetence.

Justice Koome who spoke virtually warned that judges and other judicial officers will personally be held responsible if found culpable of engaging in corruption.

“We have to adhere to timelines, integrity and quality of service delivery because we are truly under public examination. If we delay cases we are at risk of losing trust from litigants,” she said

The CJ said it was time for the Judiciary to reaffirm its commitment to Kenyans in delivery of justice.

She called out some courts in counties, which are notorious for adjourning cases, especially in the last seven months.

Justice Koome assured that the Judiciary had piloted court integrity committees and partnered with the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) to ensure investigations are done.

“The EACC relied on complaints but the approach had some gaps. We will use an intelligence based approach to identify patterns, hotspots and individuals engaging in corruption,” she said.