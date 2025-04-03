Portland cement issues Sh48m dividend to Treasury, NSSF

East African Portland Cement (EAPC) has issued a Sh48 million dividend to Treasury and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) - marking its first dividend since 2011 after returning to profitability.

The firm posted a net profit of Sh1 billion in the year to June 2024.

The cement maker presented Sh24 million dummy cheque to the NSSF Managing Trustee David Koross and Sh23 million cheque to the National Treasury during the ceremony that took place at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) trading floor.

"We are pleased to issue dividends to our shareholders. Their involvement with EAPC reflects continued trust and investment in the company’s success. This milestone reinforces EAPC’s commitment to sustainable growth, financial resilience, and long-term shareholder value," said EAPC Board Chairman Brigadier (Rtd) Richard Mbithi.

He added that the achievement not only highlights EAPC’s strong financial performance but also underscores its strategic vision, operational excellence, and unwavering dedication to delivering value to investors and stakeholders.

The company says it will remain focused on strengthening its leadership in the cement industry, driving sustainable growth, and enhancing operational efficiencies to meet the growing demand for quality products.

The company remains committed to enhancing production capacity, diversifying its product portfolio, and tapping into high-potential markets to meet the increasing demand for quality cement products in the region.

With Sub-Saharan Africa’s cement demand projected to grow by 77 per cent by 2030, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and regional economic integration, EAPC is strategically positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

With a focus on cleaner energy solutions and community-driven initiatives that align with global best practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, EAPC also continues to embrace sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The company aims to balance profitability with long-term environmental and social impact, further strengthening its reputation as a responsible industry leader.

With a relentless focus on maximizing returns, driving innovation, and maintaining sustainable growth, EAPC is poised to continue leading the industry and delivering long-term value for its stakeholders.