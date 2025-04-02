KAA fetes best operators in aviation

Lufthansa Group station Manager,NBO and SEZ secretary General ,AOC Kenya IFQP Certified Inspector Adwale Sanni overall winner of the Aviation Business Excellence awards. [David Gichuru/Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) last Friday hosted the fourth edition of the Aviation Business Excellence Awards (ABEA) Gala, bringing together over 350 industry stakeholders to celebrate excellence in aviation and related sectors.

The programme evaluates airport stakeholders using a rigorous business assessment tool, focusing on key themes such as customer focus, leadership, marketing, sustainability, and people focus.

Speaking at the gala event, KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany noted that the authority has undertaken initiatives such as the expansion and renovation of key facilities across networks to enhance passenger handling capacity and improve customer experience in a bid to modernise its operations.

Mr Kositany said the agency is also implementing a one-airport approach to enhance service delivery. At the event, industry leaders were urged to make bold steps to mitigate the impact of global human carbon emissions.

Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika commended the winners and underscored the government’s commitment to excellence in aviation.

“Tonight, we recognise the outstanding contributions of aviation stakeholders who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

The Aviation Business Excellence Awards provide a critical platform to acknowledge those who are setting new benchmarks in service delivery and operational efficiency,” she stated.

She further emphasised the government’s dedication to enhancing aviation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks to support growth and competitiveness in the sector:

“Kenya is positioning itself as a regional aviation hub. The Ministry of Roads and Transport remains committed to strengthening air transport infrastructure, ensuring efficient operations, and fostering innovation that will drive Kenya’s aviation industry to global standards,” she added.

Lufthansa Airlines was the ABEA overall winner, while Hilton Garden Inn Hotel was the first runner-up, followed by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service.

Other winners in various categories included Swissport Kenya, KCB Bank, NAS Airport Services, Mitchell Cotts Freight Kenya, and the Red Baron Aviation Training Institute.

Achievement Awards went to Kenya Airways, Rolling Cargo Ltd and Dufry Kenya Ltd.

The gala event also marked the official launch of the ABEA Summit, a three-day event set to take place later this year.