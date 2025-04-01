The Standard

PPP directorate gets new director general

By Graham Kajilwa | 1h ago

Kepha Seda has been appointed as the director general of the Public-Private Partnerships Directorate. [File, Standard]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Kepha Seda as the new director general of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Directorate under the National Treasury. His appointment follows an extensive interview process conducted by the PSC, the body mandated by the Constitution to hire state officers.

Eng Seda becomes the third director general, succeeding Stanley Kamau and Christopher Kirigua. He assumes office on April 1, 2025, after emerging as the top candidate among 20 shortlisted applicants.

Until his app=ointment, Seda was in charge of PPP Construction at the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), where he played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s PPP strategy. “With over 22 years of experience, 14 of them at KeNHA, he has been a key architect in the establishment of the KeNHA PPP directorate and the PPP tolling framework, which is currently under review for Cabinet approval.,” said a statement from National Treasury.

“Kenya’s PPP framework has been instrumental in delivering high-quality infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy and roads sectors.

“The projects have strengthened the country’s economy and enhanced its resilience, moving Kenya closer to achieving its full economic potential.” The Nairobi Expressway and Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway are some of the flagship PPP projects that Seda helped spearhead.

However, PPPs also come with fiscal risks, and the Government of Kenya recognises the need to monitor and manage these risks effectively, the statement said.

“While a fiscal risk statement is included annually in the Budget Policy Statement each February, it has not fully captured risks associated with PPPs.” Under Seda’s leadership, the PPP Directorate is expected to enhance risk assessment frameworks to ensure that PPP projects remain financially sustainable while continuing to attract private sector investment.

A registered professional engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya and a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, Seda holds an MBA from Strathmore Business School and is a certified PPP expert by the World Bank.  

Kira Noir: Adult film star thrilled as Nairobi matatu honours her with eye-catching graffiti
Court shields Telkom bosses from prosecution in Sh15b land dispute
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
A year on, Gen Ogolla's crash still unexplained
Why state, motorists are at odds on road tolling
