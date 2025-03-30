COMESA unveils plan to transform Africa's leather industry

L-R:H.E Chileshe Kapwepwe COMESA Secretary General and Dr. Juma Mukhwana PS Investment, Trade and Industry during the launch of COMESA regional leather value chain strategy 2025 - 2029. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched its Regional Leather Value Chain Strategy 2025–2029, aimed at transforming Africa from an exporter of raw hides into a global leader in leather manufacturing.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, Principal Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry in Kenya said one of the biggest obstacles facing the industry is the differing trade standards across African countries.

“Trade standards should be facilitators, not barriers,” he said. “If we can harmonize regulations, it will be easier for businesses to operate across the continent and expand Africa’s share in the global leather market.”

With a population of 640 million people and a combined GDP exceeding USD 1 trillion, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region holds enormous potential. However, trade restrictions, poor infrastructure, and a reliance on exporting raw materials have limited growth.

Dr. Mukhwana highlighted another key challenge citing low levels of intra-African trade.

“Africa trades more with the rest of the world than with itself. Our intra-African trade is only 15–17%, while Europe’s stands at nearly 70%,” he pointed out. “We must change this by building strong regional supply chains.”

One of the most striking issues discussed at the event was Africa’s paradoxical position in the leather industry. The region exports millions of raw hides and skins every year, only to import finished leather goods worth over USD 1.1 billion annually.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe underscored the importance of reversing this trend.

“We cannot continue to send raw materials abroad and then buy back expensive finished products,” she said. “This strategy is about shifting Africa from being an exporter of hides and skins to a global leader in high-quality leather products.”

A major success story in Africa’s leather industry has been Ethiopia, which has developed a robust leather sector by investing in industrial parks and local processing facilities. Dr. Mukhwana emphasized the importance of learning from such models.

“If every country operates in isolation, we will not meet global demand. We must integrate our value chains and share knowledge to compete effectively,” he said.

The strategy also proposes establishing a centralized “Trade House”, where small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can access quality raw materials, chemicals, and accessories at affordable prices. This will remove bottlenecks in production and help businesses scale up.

The conversation also touched on changing perceptions about leather. In many rural areas, hides and skins are still viewed as waste rather than valuable raw materials.

Nobby Macharia, Chair of the African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI), emphasized that hides and skins can sometimes be more valuable than meat itself.

“We need to sensitize farmers and abattoir operators so that less leather is wasted,” he said. “If properly harnessed, this could create thousands of jobs and generate millions in revenue.”

“Somebody Is Eating Our Cake” Dr. Mukhwana put Africa’s industrial struggle into stark perspective, comparing the continent’s manufacturing output to Europe’s.

“With 17% of the global population, Africa contributes less than 3% to world manufacturing. Meanwhile, Europe, with just 9% of the population, accounts for 24% of global manufacturing. Somebody is eating our cake,” he remarked. “Every time you import a finished good, you export a job,” he warned.

Former COMESA Secretary General Erastus Mwencha reflected on the historical importance of leather in COMESA’s industrial policy. He praised Ethiopia’s continued leadership in leather manufacturing and stressed the need for Africa to invest in design, innovation, and branding to remain competitive globally.

The event ended with a strong call to action. Delegates were urged to commit to the strategy’s implementation, with ALLPI Executive Director Nicholas Mudungwe likening it to a marriage.

“Designing a strategy is like courtship, but implementation is marriage. It requires commitment, teamwork, and adaptability,” he said.