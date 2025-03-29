The Standard

Industry leaders, managers urged to support employees' ambitions

By Okumu Modachi | 6h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Lillian Ngala speaking to dignitaries during the Professional roundtable event in Nairobi. [File, Courtesy]

Industry leaders and managers have been urged to be conscious of employees' ambitions and design strategies to help them grow. 

This way, Chair of the Board and Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa  Rita Kavashe said, institutions and companies will have skilled minds to provide solutions to problems in the future.

According to Kavashe: "True leadership is not about authority, but about creating pathways for others to succeed. True leaders don’t climb alone; they bring others up."

The MD was speaking during the industry professional roundtable an event hosted by Lillian Ngala Network that seeks to reinforce the value of in-person networking, especially in this era where digital connections often replace face-to-face interactions.

Her sentiments were echoed by Evans Munyori, Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of HR for Africa and Asia who implored his colleagues to diversify their approach to solving arising issues and not forcing staff on unworkable strategies.

"Do not waste energy on dead-end pursuits. If an opportunity isn’t right, redirect your focus, there’s always more to offer," he stated.

Munyori stressed that "showing up at work is not enough; professionals must actively build social capital and remain curious in networking spaces," he noted.

James Kimani, CEO of AMCCO Properties, also weighed in stating: "Success is not just about hard work, but about the relationships you nurture along the way." Adding that: "Take your work seriously, especially when it directly impacts those who depend on you."

Related Topics

Business Empowerment Business Industry Employee Management
.

Latest Stories

Machakos county unveils valuation roll to boost revenue
Machakos county unveils valuation roll to boost revenue
Counties
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
No change: A tale of Deja vu in Kenya's politics
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
Hidden cost of being young and what our Gen Zs need to thrive
Opinion
By Faith Tuma
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intimidating Kenyans? Debate rages on remarks of Haji, CDF Kahariri
By Biketi Kikechi 19 hrs ago
Intimidating Kenyans? Debate rages on remarks of Haji, CDF Kahariri
Puzzle of Mitahato village where everyone speaks French fluently
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 19 hrs ago
Puzzle of Mitahato village where everyone speaks French fluently
Stop 'Ruto must go' chants, NIS and KDF warn
By Nzau Musau 1 day ago
Stop 'Ruto must go' chants, NIS and KDF warn
KDF officer recounts parents' toxic marriage in mother's murder trial
By Lynn Kolongei 2 days ago
KDF officer recounts parents' toxic marriage in mother's murder trial
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved