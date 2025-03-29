Industry leaders, managers urged to support employees' ambitions

Lillian Ngala speaking to dignitaries during the Professional roundtable event in Nairobi. [File, Courtesy]

Industry leaders and managers have been urged to be conscious of employees' ambitions and design strategies to help them grow.

This way, Chair of the Board and Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa Rita Kavashe said, institutions and companies will have skilled minds to provide solutions to problems in the future.

According to Kavashe: "True leadership is not about authority, but about creating pathways for others to succeed. True leaders don’t climb alone; they bring others up."

The MD was speaking during the industry professional roundtable an event hosted by Lillian Ngala Network that seeks to reinforce the value of in-person networking, especially in this era where digital connections often replace face-to-face interactions.

Her sentiments were echoed by Evans Munyori, Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of HR for Africa and Asia who implored his colleagues to diversify their approach to solving arising issues and not forcing staff on unworkable strategies.

"Do not waste energy on dead-end pursuits. If an opportunity isn’t right, redirect your focus, there’s always more to offer," he stated.

Munyori stressed that "showing up at work is not enough; professionals must actively build social capital and remain curious in networking spaces," he noted.

James Kimani, CEO of AMCCO Properties, also weighed in stating: "Success is not just about hard work, but about the relationships you nurture along the way." Adding that: "Take your work seriously, especially when it directly impacts those who depend on you."