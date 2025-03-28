How Kenyan youth can get into agriculture

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe during the ongoing Nutrition for Growth Summit in Paris, France. [Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called for more youth involvement in agricultural programs, saying their participation is key to addressing challenges in the sector.

Speaking at the Nutrition for Growth Summit in Paris, France, Kagwe stated that empowering young people in agriculture would help tackle current issues while also preparing future solutions.

‘’It’s about the inclusion of young people in agriculture because we cannot address it as ourselves and forget about the youth…empowering the youth to participate in agriculture, both as a way of solving the current problems, but also as future problem solvers.”

The CS also encouraged youth participation in agricultural programs, particularly school feeding initiatives.

“I want to see more young people engaged in programs such as school feeding, which not only benefit schools but also the wider community,” he said.

He lauded Kenya’s school feeding program, highlighting its dual impact.

“Communities grow the food that schools purchase, creating a local supply chain. At the same time, students participate through 4K clubs, where they grow and sell food to their schools, fostering an early interest in agriculture."

Kagwe reiterated Kenya’s commitment to achieving food and nutrition security through integrated, technology-driven, and inclusive strategies. He noted that targeted interventions had reduced the country’s food deficit, particularly for maize, rice, and sugar, helping to curb reliance on imports.

Kenya currently sources 20-30 per cent of its staple foods externally, including 80-90 per cent of wheat, 80 per cent of rice, and 95 per cent of edible oil.

“These measures have stabilised food prices and improved returns for farmers, marking a turning point in Kenya’s food production trajectory,” he stated.

Additionally, he announced the upcoming launch of the Leather Industrial Park in Kenanie, an initiative aimed at improving value addition in the leather industry and creating job opportunities.