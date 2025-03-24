The Standard

Breaking barriers: Damaris Mutinda's rise in male dominated industry

By Kanyiri Wahito | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Damaris Mutinda, the only female safety dispatcher at Afristar’s Dispatch Centre, in Syokimau, Machakos County, on March 15, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

In a field long dominated by men, one woman has defied the odds to excel as a safety dispatcher.

Damaris Mutinda, a safety dispatcher at Standard Gauge Railway's Afristar Dispatch Centre, is proving that resilience and determination can overcome gender stereotypes. As the only female working alongside more than 20 male colleagues, she has never felt intimidated.

Mutinda told The Standard that she focuses on continuous learning to improve her skills and sets clear goals. Her job involves ensuring the safety of all workers from Port Reitz station to Suswa station and issuing relevant dispatching orders.

"I started as a Track and Signal Safety Protection Dispatcher in the Track and Signal department in 2021. After thorough training and examinations, I was promoted to the position of Safety Protection Dispatcher at the Dispatch Centre," she shared.

At the facility, Mutinda is responsible for registering the Construction and Maintenance plans of each group working on-site before and after all operations, ensuring all regulations and conditions are met. She also oversees the monitoring of the entire Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) system and is trained to handle faults related to signal lights, power, and turnout failures.

“Since the Dispatch Centre is the heart and brain of the SGR, the training here is stricter than in any other department. It’s a continuous learning process under the guidance of expatriates," she explained.

Mutinda also ensures the preparation of the 48-hour weather forecast.

A report published in January on global trends in the transport sector highlighted the significant underrepresentation of women in the global transport workforce, which comprises only 12 percent of transportation and storage workers worldwide. The survey was jointly conducted by the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the International Transport Forum (ITF).

According to the report, this underrepresentation limits diverse perspectives in service design and decision-making, negatively affecting businesses and undermining economic growth. For Damaris Mutinda, the only female Safety Dispatcher at Afristar’s Dispatch Centre, this report could not be more relevant as she works to change the narrative.

“Currently, I am the only woman in my department. I would love to see more women take up the challenge and join me in this field, so we can dispel the misconception of male dominance in some technical areas,” she said.

Like any other job, hers also comes with challenges. Balancing multiple tasks, deadlines, and priorities can be overwhelming. She solves this by setting clear priorities and breaking large tasks into smaller steps.

“Delivering results under tight deadlines or high standards is a big challenge for me as a woman, so I set realistic goals, communicate openly about challenges, and seek support when needed,” she stated.

Damaris considers herself a problem-solver. “I enjoy helping solve problems, whether it’s answering tricky questions, brainstorming creative ideas, or assisting with handling faults, all while achieving the goal of safety first,” she said proudly.

She urged her peers to venture into transport careers, encouraging them to develop a growth mindset while embracing technological advancements—something the report also advocates.

“Stay curious, take courses, and be open to learning new skills. Don’t be afraid of failure—each setback is a learning opportunity,” she advised.

Mutinda also called on industry players to create more opportunities for women by establishing outreach programmes, promoting inclusivity, and fostering advancement opportunities.

“It’s about paving the way for future generations of women to follow, shattering glass ceilings, one step at a time, to achieve their dreams,” she concluded. 

Related Topics

Afristar Dispatch Centre Standard Gauge Railway Safety Dispatcher
.

Latest Stories

Pharmacy Board engages stakeholders to strengthen regulation of products
Pharmacy Board engages stakeholders to strengthen regulation of products
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
24 mins ago
Charles Nyachae: Parliament to blame for failed implementation of 2010 Constitution
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Charles Nyachae cites court's instability in decision to resign from EACJ
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How 'religious' serial killer used kind image to cover carjackings, murders
By Yvonne Chepkwony 7 hrs ago
How 'religious' serial killer used kind image to cover carjackings, murders
'Don't trust him': How NIS midwifed Ruto-Raila power deal
By Benjamin Imende 10 hrs ago
'Don't trust him': How NIS midwifed Ruto-Raila power deal
From villages to clinics: How doctors are keeping FGM alive in hospitals
By Ryan Kerubo and Noel Nabiswa 10 hrs ago
From villages to clinics: How doctors are keeping FGM alive in hospitals
Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
By Biketi Kikechi 1 day ago
Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved