Breaking barriers: Damaris Mutinda's rise in male dominated industry

Damaris Mutinda , the only female safety dispatcher at Afristar’s Dispatch Centre, in Syokimau, Machakos County, on March 15, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

In a field long dominated by men, one woman has defied the odds to excel as a safety dispatcher.

Damaris Mutinda, a safety dispatcher at Standard Gauge Railway's Afristar Dispatch Centre, is proving that resilience and determination can overcome gender stereotypes. As the only female working alongside more than 20 male colleagues, she has never felt intimidated.

Mutinda told The Standard that she focuses on continuous learning to improve her skills and sets clear goals. Her job involves ensuring the safety of all workers from Port Reitz station to Suswa station and issuing relevant dispatching orders.

"I started as a Track and Signal Safety Protection Dispatcher in the Track and Signal department in 2021. After thorough training and examinations, I was promoted to the position of Safety Protection Dispatcher at the Dispatch Centre," she shared.

At the facility, Mutinda is responsible for registering the Construction and Maintenance plans of each group working on-site before and after all operations, ensuring all regulations and conditions are met. She also oversees the monitoring of the entire Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) system and is trained to handle faults related to signal lights, power, and turnout failures.

“Since the Dispatch Centre is the heart and brain of the SGR, the training here is stricter than in any other department. It’s a continuous learning process under the guidance of expatriates," she explained.

Mutinda also ensures the preparation of the 48-hour weather forecast.

A report published in January on global trends in the transport sector highlighted the significant underrepresentation of women in the global transport workforce, which comprises only 12 percent of transportation and storage workers worldwide. The survey was jointly conducted by the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the International Transport Forum (ITF).

According to the report, this underrepresentation limits diverse perspectives in service design and decision-making, negatively affecting businesses and undermining economic growth. For Damaris Mutinda, the only female Safety Dispatcher at Afristar’s Dispatch Centre, this report could not be more relevant as she works to change the narrative.

“Currently, I am the only woman in my department. I would love to see more women take up the challenge and join me in this field, so we can dispel the misconception of male dominance in some technical areas,” she said.

Like any other job, hers also comes with challenges. Balancing multiple tasks, deadlines, and priorities can be overwhelming. She solves this by setting clear priorities and breaking large tasks into smaller steps.

“Delivering results under tight deadlines or high standards is a big challenge for me as a woman, so I set realistic goals, communicate openly about challenges, and seek support when needed,” she stated.

Damaris considers herself a problem-solver. “I enjoy helping solve problems, whether it’s answering tricky questions, brainstorming creative ideas, or assisting with handling faults, all while achieving the goal of safety first,” she said proudly.

She urged her peers to venture into transport careers, encouraging them to develop a growth mindset while embracing technological advancements—something the report also advocates.

“Stay curious, take courses, and be open to learning new skills. Don’t be afraid of failure—each setback is a learning opportunity,” she advised.

Mutinda also called on industry players to create more opportunities for women by establishing outreach programmes, promoting inclusivity, and fostering advancement opportunities.

“It’s about paving the way for future generations of women to follow, shattering glass ceilings, one step at a time, to achieve their dreams,” she concluded.