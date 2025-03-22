The Standard

Crypto fraud surges in Africa as Binance backs tougher regulations

By David Njaaga | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Binance’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan.[James Wanzala, Standard]

Cryptocurrency fraud is rising across Africa, with scammers exploiting regulatory gaps and the rapid adoption of digital currencies.

In Kenya alone, crypto-related crimes led to losses of $120 million (Sh15.4 billion) in 2021, while South Africans lost $99 million (Sh12.7 billion), according to the Global State of Scams report.

Globally, crypto scams drained over $20 billion (Sh2.6 trillion) in 2022.

Despite the risks, cryptocurrency use continues to grow, prompting calls for stronger regulations.

Some African governments including South Africa and Mauritius, have introduced measures to oversee digital assets, while others like Kenya and Nigeria, have imposed restrictions without clear regulatory frameworks.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, says it is working to combat fraud by enhancing security measures and supporting regulatory efforts.

Speaking in Nairobi, Rachel Conlan, Binance’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, said the company is prioritising security and compliance to protect users.

“Unfortunately, scams and cybersecurity challenges are a part of modern society. We take security very seriously,” said Conlan.

She noted that Binance enforces strict know-your-customer (KYC) guidelines and collaborates with local authorities to prevent fraud.

Kenya, with over 4.4 million active crypto users, presents both an opportunity and a risk.

Binance says it aims to expand its footprint in the country, banking on its youthful population and high mobile money penetration.

 Conlan estimated that crypto penetration in Kenya is at 5 per cent and said Binance hopes to see it rise to 20 per cent within two years.

Related Topics

 Cryptocurrency Fraud Crypto-Related Crimes Binance Rachel Conlan
.

Latest Stories

Pharmacy Board engages stakeholders to strengthen regulation of products
Pharmacy Board engages stakeholders to strengthen regulation of products
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
24 mins ago
Charles Nyachae: Parliament to blame for failed implementation of 2010 Constitution
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Charles Nyachae cites court's instability in decision to resign from EACJ
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How 'religious' serial killer used kind image to cover carjackings, murders
By Yvonne Chepkwony 7 hrs ago
How 'religious' serial killer used kind image to cover carjackings, murders
'Don't trust him': How NIS midwifed Ruto-Raila power deal
By Benjamin Imende 10 hrs ago
'Don't trust him': How NIS midwifed Ruto-Raila power deal
From villages to clinics: How doctors are keeping FGM alive in hospitals
By Ryan Kerubo and Noel Nabiswa 10 hrs ago
From villages to clinics: How doctors are keeping FGM alive in hospitals
Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
By Biketi Kikechi 1 day ago
Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved