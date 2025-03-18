Kenya pulls plug on Sh301b IMF deal amid hunt for new bailout

President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Nigel Andrew Lincoln at State House, Nairobi, on December 9, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza administration has abruptly terminated its existing Sh301 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, a move that offers temporary relief from immediate tax increases but raises concerns about the country’s fiscal discipline.

This decision coincides with President William Ruto’s newly reorganised government, seeking a new financial arrangement with the IMF, fully aware that any new programme will be a crucial test amid escalating living costs and the potential for social unrest.

The IMF confirmed that the ninth review of Kenya’s Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility programmes will not proceed, having received a formal request for a new programme from Kenyan authorities.

This delicate decision to halt the programme comes amid recent protests led by young Kenyans, known as Generation Z, against an IMF-backed Finance Bill.

These demonstrations last June, in which dozens of Kenyan youth were killed according to police and human rights groups, highlighted growing resistance to economic policies viewed as disproportionately burdensome, especially in light of the nation’s mounting economic strain.

“The Kenyan authorities and IMF staff have reached an understanding that the ninth review under the current Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility Programmes will not proceed,” the IMF stated in a statement.

“The IMF has received a formal request for a new programme from the Kenyan authorities and will engage with them going forward.”

An IMF staff team, led by Haimanot Teferra, visited Nairobi from March 6-14, 2025, meeting with President Ruto, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge, and various stakeholders.

As President Ruto’s government navigates the complexities of economic reform amid rising living costs, the infamous Gen Z protests have become a cautionary tale for both the IMF and the Ruto administration.

The government is now emphasising the importance of effective communication and stakeholder engagement.

A recent IMF paper, “Understanding the Social Acceptability of Structural Reforms,” underscores the need to address the behavioural factors influencing public perception.

“Effective strategies must be backed by strong institutional frameworks that foster trust and a two-way dialogue among stakeholders and the public,” the paper stated.

Kenya’s current IMF programme, approved in 2021, during the reign of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, aimed to support recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and address debt vulnerabilities.

The Sh301 billion programme was set to expire next month, and the Kenya Kwanza government is actively exploring options for a successor arrangement to ensure continued economic support.

Both State officials and the IMF recognise that the expiring programme has played a significant role in providing financial assistance and guiding essential economic reforms.

A new arrangement would offer much-needed relief for the cash-strapped Kenya Kwanza administration, particularly as local revenues decline, analysts and officials say.

“I think it’s too early to say what kind of arrangement we’ll have with the IMF,” stated CBK Governor Dr Thugge earlier.

“However, it’s clear that we want to maintain our relationship with the IMF.”

Any new deal will likely require the Ruto government to enhance tax collection and combat corruption, aligning with commitments to fiscal consolidation.

The IMF has previously stressed the need for swift reforms, including expanding the tax base—an approach that may be challenging for taxpayers and triggered the deadly Gen Z-led protests amid rising living costs last year.

“A difficult adjustment path lies ahead. A credible fiscal consolidation strategy remains central to addressing debt vulnerabilities while protecting social and development spending,” said Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, on the path ahead for Kenya.

A successor arrangement would provide crucial support for the government as domestic revenue continues to decline. However, the abrupt end of the current programme casts doubt on the government’s ability to maintain fiscal discipline without stringent IMF supervision.

While Kenya’s choice to pursue a new IMF programme is sensitive to social unrest, it underscores the delicate balance between implementing economic reforms and respecting public sentiment.