Logistics firm eyes regional growth after rebrand

Alliad Kenya CEO Stephen Wanyama (third right) and staff cut a cake to celebrate the rebrand of Agility Logistics Ltd to Alliad Kenya in Nairobi, on March 12, 2025. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Agility Logistics Ltd has officially rebranded to Alliad Kenya, signifying the next phase in its growth as it reinforces its commitment to providing integrated solutions across Africa and beyond.

Alliad Kenya, which has grown significantly over the years, now serves over 100 customers across a diverse range of industries.

The firm said the rebrand births a new phase in the company’s expansion and service offerings, maintaining its services in the supply and logistics sector while introducing new services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

These new areas include large-scale construction and engineering, facility management and support services—all designed to strengthen Alliad’s presence and provide more holistic solutions to the market without diverting focus from its primary offerings.

According to Alliad Kenya chief executive Stephen Wanyama, initially, they had one major area, which was supply chain and logistics, offering five services including customs clearance, airfreight, warehousing, distribution and transport for both inland and overland export.

“Our operations in Kenya are a critical gateway to East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. With our extensive facilities and warehouses in Nairobi, we have established a strategic hub that enables us to efficiently deliver comprehensive solutions across the continent,” he said on Wednesday in Nairobi on the day of the official rebrand.

“This not only provides significant opportunities for our clients but also allows us to grow and support local suppliers. By strengthening partnerships with local businesses, we are able to drive economic growth and deliver sustainable, impactful solutions, while expanding our reach throughout Africa.”

The Kenyan team, he said has played a key role in this growth, serving as a central hub to Africa with facilities and warehouses across the continent.

The team is committed to empowering local suppliers, holding regular supplier forums to educate them on safety standards and compliance with certifications - helping them integrate into global operations.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to economic development, we continue to work closely with local suppliers to help them meet international standards, thus creating a stronger and more resilient business ecosystem,” said Wanyama.

The firm on Wednesday organised a supplier forum connecting East Africa, where it focused on empowering local businesses through a robust procurement policy and training programs.

These initiatives are already underway in Uganda, where the company has provided skill development opportunities to promote local talent and foster long-term social benefits.

Alliad, Wanyama said has maintained a 98 per cent local employment rate in Kenya with 250 employees and has built strong relationships with over 100 local businesses.

This has strengthened the country’s supply chain ecosystem and contributed to the advancement of its people.

Alliad plans to expand its footprint across Africa, leveraging on the success and lessons learned in Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda to continue its mission of driving economic growth and delivering sustainable, positive change to the communities it serves.