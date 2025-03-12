Harnessing technology to power Kenya's circular economy

The dream to turn waste into new ‘gold’ has remained unrealised, leaving the country grappling with huge waste, environmental pollution and increased health hazards. Every Kenyan generates about 500 grammes of waste daily. Only 38 per cent of this waste is collected. Less than 10 per cent recycled.

The rest clogs our drainage systems and pollutes boreholes, water pans, rivers and lakes. This leads to severe health crises. Contaminated water accounts for over half of the world’s hospital admissions according to the United Nations Environment Programme report.

A UN report shows 90 per cent of wastewater in developing countries, including most African nations is discharged untreated into rivers, lakes or oceans - contaminating fisheries, livelihoods and ecosystems.

In Kenya, poor access to clean water contributes to disease burdens and high mortality rates. With rapid urbanisation and a growing population, the water demand will only increase, making wastewater management a necessity.

Fortunately, modern technology offers solutions for treating and repurposing wastewater to ensure sustainability and environmental conservation.

Instead of just disposing of waste water, we can use innovations to transform it into valuable resources.

Bioremediation solutions such as constructed wetlands and plant-based filtration systems break down pollutants, providing an eco-friendly way to clean water.

Ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis remove even the smallest contaminants, including microplastics and heavy metals. Electrochemical treatments use electricity instead of chemicals to purify water, while advanced oxidation processes break down persistent pollutants such as pharmaceutical waste and pesticides.

Modern treatment facilities now extract valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus for use as fertilisers and even generate energy from organic waste.

Kenya has a golden opportunity to address its waste management challenges. Sustainable practices could boost the economy by creating jobs in waste collection, sorting, and recycling, particularly for informal waste pickers.

Proper waste management curbs pollution, conserve resources and improve public health by reducing exposure to hazardous materials. Phytoremediation utilises plants and microbes to absorb toxins, offering a natural method for treating wastewater. Biological nutrient removal eliminates excess nitrogen and phosphorus, preventing harmful algal blooms in lakes and rivers.

Enhanced phosphorus removal further refines this process, capturing phosphorus from wastewater to be repurposed as fertiliser, reducing pollution while supporting agriculture. Different wastewater treatment technologies vary in efficiency, cost and applicability. Traditional activated sludge treatment is reliable but less effective at removing certain pollutants. Membrane bioreactors are highly efficient and produce reusable water but require significant investment in maintenance and energy consumption.

Anaerobic digestion treats organic waste while generating biogas, whereas constructed wetlands provide an eco-friendly alternative.

However, it requires substantial land space and longer processing times. Advanced oxidation processes are highly effective but energy-intensive, while electrochemical treatments remove metals and salts but come with high energy costs.

Aquatic ecosystems

Beyond environmental conservation, proper wastewater management plays a crucial role in economic growth. It prevents pollution in rivers, lakes, and oceans, safeguarding aquatic ecosystems.

By ensuring safe water, communities experience fewer disease outbreaks, lowering healthcare costs and improving quality of life. Some treatment processes also mitigate climate change by capturing methane emissions and converting them into renewable energy.

Treating and reusing wastewater reduces dependency on freshwater sources, a critical advantage for drought-prone areas. Modern treatment plants can even turn waste into wealth by recovering nutrients, metals and energy, creating economic opportunities while reducing reliance on virgin resources.

However, water is just one part of the larger waste management puzzle. Effective handling of solid waste is equally crucial in promoting sustainability and resource conservation.

Both wastewater and solid waste, if properly managed can minimise environmental impact and contribute to a circular economy.

Kenya’s private sector is already taking steps toward responsible waste management. Davis & Shirtliff Kenya, for instance, generates 492 tonnes of packaging waste annually, primarily consisting of cartons, plastic, polythene, woven bags and polystyrene.

The company sorts packaging materials into recyclable and non-recyclable categories, ensuring clear segregation.

Compliance with extended producer responsibility regulations is maintained through partnerships with firms that collaborate with waste collectors and recyclers to manage post-consumer waste. Waste segregation plays a key role in sustainable waste management. Separating recyclables, organic waste, and non-recyclables reduces landfill waste, preventing soil and groundwater contamination while minimising greenhouse gas emissions.

Efficient waste segregation ensures materials such as paper, glass, metals, and plastics are repurposed rather than discarded. Composting organic waste will enhance soil quality and reduce landfill contributions. Proper segregation ensures that waste is sent to the right disposal facilities, reducing costs and harm to the environment.

Kenya should embrace technology-driven solutions to transform waste into economic and environmental opportunities. By investing in modern wastewater treatment, responsible waste management policies, and circular economy initiatives, the country can create a more sustainable future that benefits both people and the planet.