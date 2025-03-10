The Standard

BuuPass, Team SWAT Partner to enhance bus travel across Western Kenya

By Lillian Mutavi | 1h ago

Sonia Kabra, Co-founder at Buupass, posing with Team SWAT.[Lillian Mutavi]

BuuPass, Kenya's leading digital travel platform, has partnered with Team SWAT Logistics and Management Ltd, a key bus operator serving Western Kenya.

BuuPass, previously known as Magic Bus Ticketing, is a centralized digital marketplace which enables travelers to book and pay for their intercity bus tickets from the comfort of their homes; enabling cashless payments in a currently cash-reliant system and providing convenience to all.

Team SWAT operates major routes connecting Nyanza, South Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and Nairobi, playing a crucial role in regional connectivity.

Through this integration, travelers can now book Team SWAT bus tickets seamlessly via BuuPass’s website and mobile app, eliminating the need for physical ticket purchases.

The new Bus Management System will enhance efficiency, minimize cash leakages, and improve booking accuracy by replacing manual processes.

 Travelers can now reserve seats in real time and make secure online payments, ensuring a more convenient and reliable experience for both passengers and operators.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize public transport across Kenya, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone," said Sonia Kabra, Co-founder at BuuPass.

By digitizing the ticketing process, this collaboration marks another step forward in BuuPass's efforts to revolutionize Kenya's transport sector, making travel simpler and more efficient for millions of Kenyans.

