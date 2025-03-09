The Standard

M-Pesa Foundation invests Sh35m to upgrade school infrastructure

By Gerald Nyele | 1h ago

Safaricom Foundation Chairman Joseph Ogutu and former Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u during the groundbreaking for the commencement of infrastructure at Kanyingi Primary School, Kandara, Murang'a County. [Courtesy]

Learners at Kianyingi Primary School will benefit from upgraded school infrastructure worth Sh 35 million, funded by the M-PESA Foundation.

The Foundation will fund the construction of 12 new classrooms from the ECDE to Grade 9, which is expected to reduce congestion owing to the growing student population.

The project will also involve the construction of new ablution blocks for the boys, girls and staff to improve WASH outcomes in the school.

“Education remains one of the most critical tools in the development of any society. At M-PESA Foundation, we are focused on bridging the gaps that hinder quality education for our children. In line with our mission to transform lives, we have collaborated with various partners, including the Ministry of Education, to invest in school renovation projects across the country and concentrate on the most inadequate areas through programmes such as the Citizens of the Future,” said Safaricom Foundation Chairman Joseph Ogutu.

The Foundation will also construct and equip science laboratory for practical lessons and a new ICT lab to enable the learners gain digital literacy skills and a new.

M-PESA Foundation has invested in similar projects within the county at Karimamwaro Primary School, Makuyu Boys Secondary School and Thukumu Nursery. It also has ongoing school renovations in Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and Kisii counties.

The project is part of the Foundation’s Citizens of the Future programme, which seeks to impact three million learners over the next three years.

.

