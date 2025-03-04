Industrialisation is key to job creation and economic growth

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a inspection tour of the Kenya Leather Industrial Park (KLIP) in Kenanie, Machakos County on January 06, 2024. He was accompanied by Acting Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Aden Duale, Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke and other senior government officials. [Kevin Macharia, Standard]

At its present stage, Kenya needs industrialisation to establish itself as a nation that can achieve economic independence through job creation.

Kenya faces an increasing youth demographic that requires the country to transition its focus from a service-driven economy to a production-based one.

The County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP) initiative provides exceptional possibilities to lead economic evolution while promoting manufacturing operations alongside value addition and innovative initiatives.

If prioritised through proper funding and complete execution, these parks will transform Kenya's economy by creating thousands of jobs while improving its global market position.

Kenya's economy has relied heavily on agriculture and services for years, yet industrialisation remains the missing link.

Manufacturing represents 7.6 per cent of Kenya's GDP, much lower than that of nations with established industrial systems. Due to the low establishment of local industries, the country has developed too much dependence on foreign imports, which generates trade deficits and restricts employment opportunities.

Through the CAIP initiative, counties attain increased economic power to foster local development among multiple industrial locations. The industrial parks operate as manufacturing centres and innovation centres that optimise resources based on specific county assets.

The industrial parks serve as research centres, leading to the advanced development of new products and technologies. Parks enable small and medium enterprises to access common facilities, substantially decreasing operating expenses and boosting business expansion.

The development process of industrial parks requires upgraded roads, electricity and water services to create an improved infrastructure that benefits all surrounding neighbourhoods.

Foreign investment, together with local capital, becomes more accessible to regions that develop industrial infrastructure, which makes Kenya a favourable destination for manufacturing interests.

Completing CAIP remains Kenya's most important factor in achieving successful industrial development. The government should expedite these projects by providing enough financial resources to construct essential infrastructure, including roads, electrical facilities, and water distribution systems.

Established industries within these parks will receive tax breaks as an incentive from the government. The government should ensure a consistent policy framework to provide investment assurance for industrialists and investors.

It should enable public-private partnerships that permit private sector involvement for resource and expert support. These parks possess the potential to generate millions of employment opportunities and establishing lasting economic progress.

The leather industry is a promising sector and Kenya needs to intensify its development. Kenya's large livestock population —over 18 million animals—results in abundant leather raw materials. However, the country exports most of its hides and skins in raw form, missing out on the lucrative global leather market worth over $100 billion annually.

The leather-processing potential of pastoral counties such as Laikipia County grows stronger due to its large livestock size. By making investments in tanneries and factory production for footwear and manufactured leather goods, these countries can contribute immensely to economic growth.

The leather industry can generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the value chain. Additional export revenue can be collected by producing high-quality finished leather products.

Local economic growth is enhanced by reducing reliance on imported leather goods, keeping money within the local economy. Rural development will be improved by providing farmers with stable markets for hides and skins.

Kenya can reach its maximum leather industry potential by establishing more tanneries to process raw hides locally. The country should revise its policies to stop hides from being exported while promoting regional value creation at home.

Workforce training for processing leather and product design techniques should be provided. Small leather manufacturers should get the necessary capital through available funding resources.

Kenya’s industrialisation is not just an option it is a necessity for sustainable economic growth and job creation. The CAIP programme is an excellent opportunity for Kenya to transform its manufacturing sector completely and attain economic independence.

-Mr Munyasya is an economist and a business consultant