Kenya seeks global spotlight for homegrown tech at Barcelona fete

ICT Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui being taken through how some of the latest technology advancements work at the 2025 MWC event in Barcelona, Spain on March 3, 2025. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Kenya is making a strong push to showcase its technology on the global stage at the World Mobile Congress (MWC), an annual event highlighting technological advancements.

ICT Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui, attending this year’s conference in Barcelona, Spain, emphasized that the time has come for Nairobi to present some of the sustainable solutions developed within the country.

He noted that Kenya has experienced steady growth in the electronics industry, with a significant portion of the progress driven by young innovators.

Tanui underscored the importance of platforms like MWC, in which Huawei is among the main sponsors which provide Kenya with opportunities to engage with the global tech community and explore advancements in emerging technologies.

“This is a valuable opportunity for Kenya to connect with the global digital community. As we expand our digital society and embrace AI solutions, we remain mindful of cybersecurity and data protection challenges,” said the PS.

He added that Kenya leverages such forums to attract investment in the technology ecosystem while optimizing available tools to enhance service delivery.

“Our young people have developed great solutions that deserve to be showcased on global stages. We will initiate discussions with our partners, including Huawei, to secure an opportunity for next year,” he said.

Tanui also highlighted Kenya's growing manufacturing technology sector, noting that the country has already produced over 7.8 million locally made phones, contributing to the expansion of the electronics industry.

He further pointed out that migrating over 20,000 government services to a digital platform in just two years is a significant achievement that the current administration takes pride in.

“Our e-Citizen success story needs to be shared. Moving 20,000 services to the platform, now accessed by over 13 million Kenyans, is a milestone that should be highlighted on a global stage,” he said.

Tanui emphasized that Kenya is currently enhancing its connectivity infrastructure, positioning itself for a competitive advantage in the region.

Additionally, he announced that the Ministry of ICT plans to release the Artificial Intelligence (AI) draft policy within the next two months.

He confirmed that the draft has undergone due process, including public participation, and is now set for unveiling. The ministry seeks to regulate AI by balancing its rapid adoption with measures to prevent misuse.

Tanui stated that the draft will serve as a foundation for developing clear policy frameworks essential for AI regulation.

He noted that the 2025-2030 draft strategy will promote AI integration across key sectors, including health, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"Many sectors are already leveraging AI to enhance solutions. We have seen its deployment in health, mining, manufacturing, and exploration. If properly utilized, AI can be a game-changer in our digital economy," said Tanui.

Regarding AI misuse, the PS stressed the need for global security measures to ensure AI remains in safe hands and is used responsibly.

He explained that the strategy will play a crucial role in establishing frameworks that encourage ethical AI usage while preventing unethical practices.

“The absence of clear guidelines has hindered our ability to govern AI effectively, creating risks of potential misuse,” he noted.

Kenya, as a member of global organizations, is actively participating in discussions on digital skills development to ensure ethical AI use, he added.

Tanui further stated that these discussions also focus on tools that can detect unethical AI applications.

His sentiments were echoed by Uganda’s Principal Secretary, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, who said the MWC event provides East African Community (EAC) member states with an opportunity to reflect on the region’s technological advancements.

Ms Zawedde highlighted that, in the spirit of regional collaboration, EAC has organized several tech conferences aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital solutions.

“As a region, we are fast-tracking our digital transformation roadmap, which prioritizes digital infrastructure, digital skilling, cybersecurity, data protection, digital services, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” she said.

She emphasized that without proper skills and reliable internet connectivity, AI cannot be effectively implemented. Therefore, the EAC must commit to expanding national fiber networks and regional satellite connectivity.

“In Uganda, all our local governments are connected, and we are implementing last-mile connectivity to ensure everyone is included. We are currently at 50 percent connectivity and hope to reach at least 70 percent within the next two years,” she said.

“We have seen presentations at this event showcasing solutions for training in fields like agriculture. The EAC can demonstrate how it has leveraged sustainable solutions developed by our young people to improve service delivery,” added Ms Zawedde.