Government to unveil AI draft policy in two months, says PS Tanui

Kenya’s ICT Principal Secretary, Eng John Tanui, chats with Uganda’s Principal Secretary, PS Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Dr Aminah Zawedde, at the ongoing Huawei’s 2025 MWC in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2025. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

The Ministry of ICT has announced that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) draft policy is ready for unveiling.

Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui confirmed on Monday that the draft has undergone due process, including public participation, and is now set for release.

The ministry aims to regulate AI by striking a balance between accelerating its adoption and safeguarding against misuse.

Speaking at the Huawei World Mobile Conference in Barcelona, Spain, Eng Tanui stated that the draft will serve as a foundation for developing clear policy frameworks essential for AI regulation.

He noted that the 2025-2030 draft strategy will promote AI integration across key sectors, including health, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“Many sectors are already leveraging AI to enhance solutions. We have seen its deployment in health, mining, manufacturing, and exploration. If properly utilized, AI can be a game-changer in our digital economy,” said Mr Tanui.

He highlighted that Kenya’s digitization of over 20,000 government services—currently accessed by more than 13 million citizens—demonstrates the vast opportunities presented by technological evolution.

Regarding AI misuse, the PS emphasized the need for global security measures to ensure AI remains in safe hands and is used responsibly.

He explained that the strategy will play a crucial role in establishing frameworks that encourage ethical AI usage while preventing unethical practices.

“The absence of clear guidelines has hindered our ability to govern AI effectively, creating risks of potential misuse,” he noted.

Kenya, as a member of global organizations, is actively engaging in discussions on digital skills development to ensure ethical AI use, he added.

Tanui further stated that these discussions also focus on tools that can detect unethical AI applications.

He underscored the importance of platforms like the MWC, which provide Kenya with opportunities to engage with the global tech community and explore advancements in emerging technologies.

“This is a valuable opportunity for Kenya to connect with the global digital community. As we expand our digital society and embrace AI solutions, we remain mindful of cybersecurity and data protection challenges,” said the PS.

He added that Kenya leverages such forums to attract investment in the tech ecosystem while optimizing available tools to enhance service delivery.