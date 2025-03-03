Huawei courts partners with Cloud and AI opportunities

Jacqueline Shi, Huawei’s global cloud president, marketing and sales services chats with Khadijah Mohamed, Huawei’s media and government relations director, after a Cloud Summit in Barcelona, Spain on March 3, 2025. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Huawei is now banking on existing Cloud and Artificial Intelligence opportunities to court partnerships.

Jim Lu, Huawei’s Senior Vice President for Europe, said the current increasing demand for computing power across the globe is a testimony that Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries from healthcare to manufacturing, education and energy.

Speaking at the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Cloud Summit in Barcelona, Spain, Mr Lu said the key to the future for many companies lies in embracing intelligence.

Lu’s sentiments, however, come amid concerns of data privacy and dangers of AI.

For instance, there have been concerns about DeepSeek, which is a chatbot created by the Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek.

Released on 10 January, DeepSeek-R1 surpassed ChatGPT as the most-downloaded freeware app on the iOS App Store in the United States by 27 January.

According to Google, DeepSeek's success against larger and more established rivals has been described as ‘upending AI’ and initiating ‘a global AI spacre race’.

The App’s compliance with Chinese government censorship policies and its data collection practices have, however, raised concerns over privacy and information control in the model, prompting regulatory scrutiny in multiple countries.

DeepSeek can answer questions, solve logic problems, and write computer programs on par with other chatbots, according to benchmark tests used by American AI companies

Reports indicate that it applies content moderation under local regulations, limiting responses on the Chinese government.

Some sources have observed that the official application programming interface (API) version of R1, which runs from servers located in China, uses censorship mechanisms for topics that are considered politically sensitive by the Chinese government.

But Mr Lu said the breakthrough by DeepSeek in less than two months is a clear demonstration of AI’s power, marking an example of the industry’s rapid revolution.

Lu said that to catch up with such historic opportunities, Huawei is advancing its intelligence strategy, which focuses on supporting its customers and partners to undergo an intelligent transformation in different industries.

“Technological innovation cannot rely on any single organisation, it requires an ecosystem. This is why we have been focusing on building our competitiveness by identifying major industry trends and driving digital transformation through innovation,” said Mr Lu.

He said that currently, Huawei’s Cloud has become one of the fastest-growing cloud providers that delivers ultra-low latency, high performance and secure cloud services.

As we aim to move to our MultiCloud strategy from the technology side, we seek to deepen collaboration with our partners to explore the full potential of the digital economy,” said Lu.

Lu’s sentiments were emphasised by Jacqueline Shi, Huawei’s global cloud president, marketing and sales services, who said that Huawei always hopes to build and bring all the most cutting-edge technology to the world.

According to her, times are changing in the wave of AI that makes computing results, models and data very important.

Ms Shi said that even as partners and customers rush to find the most trusted clouds, high-quality data will be one thing that will make AI a reality.

“We must therefore strive to build the best cloud infrastructure including the computing architecture, data and model tools that make AI easy,” said Ms Shi.