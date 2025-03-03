Mutahi Kagwe: NCPB to mop up wheat stock, payments to farmers within 30 days

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will collect 321,000 bags of wheat from farmers starting Tuesday, March 4, to address a market crisis that left farmers stranded with stock.

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement on Monday, March 3, payments to farmers will be made within 30 days of delivery to NCPB warehouses.

“A memorandum of understanding between NCPB and millers will see wheat collected by millers from NCPB, with payments made within 14 to 21 days,” said Kagwe after a meeting at Kilimo House in Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh, NCPB Managing Director Samuel Karogo, Agriculture and Food Authority Director General Bruno Linyiru, Agricultural Cereals Millers Association Chief Executive Officer Paloma Fernandez and Cereal Growers Association Chief Executive Officer Anthony Kioko.

Kagwe warned that anyone attempting to deliver imported wheat to NCPB would be arrested for sabotaging the process.

The CS said the government aims to increase local wheat production from 8 per cent to above 40 per cent of the demand by millers.

He added that the collection exercise will help build a farmer database for issuing subsidised fertilisers to lower production costs.

“Our goal is to boost local production and ensure farmers earn better returns,” noted Kagwe.