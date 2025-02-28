The Standard

February inflation rate rises to 3.5 per cent

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Unga on display at Naivas Supermarket in Langata, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rate rose to 3.5 per cent in February from 3.3 per cent in January, driven by higher prices of food, electricity, water, and transport, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said.

The inflation rate has been increasing for four consecutive months since November 2024.

“Notably, prices of sugar, cooking oil, and tomatoes rose by 3.2, 1.6, and 1.3 per cent, respectively, between January and February 2025,” KNBS Director-General Macdonald Obudho said.

During the same period, the cost of water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose by 0.1 per cent, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices increasing by 0.6 per cent.

“The increase was attributable to an increase in the price of gas/LPG by 0.6 per cent between January and February 2025,” said Obudho.

Non-food items also saw price hikes.

The cost of a one-kilogram bundle of miraa rose by 4.5 per cent, while local flight tickets increased by 4.8 per cent.

However, the price of a two-kilogram packet of fortified maize flour dropped by 0.8 per cent, while wheat flour declined by 2.4 per cent.

.

.

The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved