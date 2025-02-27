The Standard

City ready for skyscrapers but where's supporting infrastructure

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | 46m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Britam Tower in Upper Hill, Nairobi, which has 31 floors is among the tallest buildings in Kenya. [File, Standard]

Renowned town planner Mairura Omwenga says Nairobi may not be ready yet for this kind of highrise development, arguing that the city is not just about buildings but an integration of many elements.

There must be supportive infrastructure and utilities, he says. Omwenga notes the rising population in Nairobi has led to increased motor traffic, meaning there must be a supportive transport system in place.

“If at the moment, at the level of infrastructure that we have, and also transport, we are already experiencing serious shortages of water supply, sanitation. So, with that rapid growth development, have we developed and expanded the water supply, sanitation, wastewater, drainage transport system to be able to accommodate that?” He posed.

He said all these must be part and parcel of this development policy and it cannot be an after-thought.

“They must be handled as one integrated package. That is what is called sustainable and integrated development. You can’t do one and then assume the others will simply follow,” explained the planner. Some of the issues that should be considered before giving the green light to developers to reach 75 floors are services like firefighting and equipment that can reach the height.

And because fighting fire requires water, then there must be plenty of it to tackle any associated disaster. “Are we ready? That’s a big question. We are not ready. And that if they have to develop, I mean, we would most welcome that to happen,” he added.

Omwenga explains that the total package of the building development must be accompanied concurrently by expansion and sustainability of the infrastructure required - the transport system.

“Also, that development means more people. Then that also means more schools are required as part of that development policy. More hospitals are required. More green open spaces are required. That has not been included as part and parcel of this policy,” he explained.

The expert argues that the draft policy is limited to just buildings, but not accompanying and attendant infrastructure and community services and transport services that are required. So that’s one major shortfall.

“As those taller buildings come, it is also now very clear that even the health and social challenges also arise including health, environmental and social challenges because we have developed and we have not made provision for open space and all this. Yes,” Omwenga explained.

Related Topics

Highrise Buidings Development Policy Nairobi County
.

Latest Stories

Race for the skies as Nairobi okays 75-floor limit
Race for the skies as Nairobi okays 75-floor limit
Real Estate
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh
46 mins ago
City ready for skyscrapers but where's supporting infrastructure
Real Estate
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh
46 mins ago
Sh30b boost for stalled Dongo Kundu project
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: Raila won't help Ruto in 2027 elections
By Erastus Mulwa 46 mins ago
Gachagua: Raila won't help Ruto in 2027 elections
MPs demand Sakaja arrest over garbage row with KPLC
By Josphat Thiong’o 15 hrs ago
MPs demand Sakaja arrest over garbage row with KPLC
Riggy G: Raila Odinga will be president if he joins us
By Brian Otieno 16 hrs ago
Riggy G: Raila Odinga will be president if he joins us
Why competition for beer market is reaching saturation
By Esther Dianah and Graham Kajilwa 18 hrs ago
Why competition for beer market is reaching saturation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved