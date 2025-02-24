The Standard

Kenya Power-Nairobi County clash over unpaid bills

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago

Kenya Power has refuted claims of owing Nairobi County Sh.3 billion for wayleave charges after the garbage disposal incident on Monday morning.

The Nairobi City County had stormed Stima Plaza dumping truckloads of garbage at the entrance.

Responding to the incident, Kenya Power denied owing the county instead revealing an outstanding electricity supply debt.

“On the claim that we owe the County money arising from wayleaves charges, we wish to state that Section 223 of the Energy Act, 2019 expressly states that ‘No public body shall charge levies on public energy infrastructure without the consent of the Cabinet Secretary in writing’ stated the power company.

The Power company criticised the incident terming it “unethical, unprofessional, and unlawful actions”. 

Instead, the Kenya power accused the county of owing them Sh.3 billion which has accumulated over the years.

Efforts to engage the county on outstanding debt payment plans proved futile as the debt has increased by Sh.1.3 billion in two years.

“After exhausting all avenues to recover the outstanding debt as outlined in the Energy Act 2019, we proceeded to disconnect the power supply to several county facilities on February 14, 2025,” Kenya Power added.

Through discussions, the county committed to pay Sh.110 million to settle old debt and current bills every month.

The fracas between the two entities began on Friday evening when officers from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company allegedly disconnected the water supply to Stima Plaza, Electricity House Nairobi, Parklands Substation, and Roysambu depot. 

Additionally, the officers blocked the sewer lines at Stima Plaza and Electricity House.

