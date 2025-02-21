The Standard

UNGA President Yang backs Equity's plan to boost youth innovation

By Brian Ngugi | 8h ago

Equity Group Chairman Prof Isaac Macharia, UNGA president Philemon Yang and ICT PS Eng John Tanui follow a presentation by an Equity Leaders Program scholar on one of their innovations on Feb 21, 2025. [Courtest, Equity Group]

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Philemon Yang, has backed Equity Group's efforts to enhance youth innovation, digital technology and sustainable development.

Mr Yang spoke when he visited the lender's headquarters in Nairobi Upper Hill.

The high-level discussions, hosted by Equity Group’s Chairman Professor Isaac Macharia, included senior managers and board members.

During his visit, Mr Yang emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and fostering a workforce equipped with essential digital skills.

He highlighted the role of technology in addressing pressing development challenges, aligning closely with Equity’s commitment to empower the next generation.

The President toured Equity's technology and innovation hub, which aims to upskill participants from the Equity Leaders Program in digital technologies. “The efforts you make today are key to shaping your future. Cultivate a positive attitude—it will help you become strong negotiators and foster tolerance,” Yang stated, encouraging youth to utilize their imagination and skills for meaningful change.

The discussions underscored the significance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and creating opportunities for young people in the digital economy.

ICT Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui praised the collaboration between the UN, government, and private sector in enhancing regional opportunities.

Professor Macharia noted Equity’s dedication to digital inclusion and youth empowerment. The meeting was attended by high-ranking representatives from the UN and the Kenyan government, further solidifying the partnership between Equity and the United Nations in achieving shared development goals.

This visit follows a recent tour of Equity's tech hub by the Kenyan ICT Ministry, highlighting the bank's commitment to nurturing young talent in the digital space. Through its initiatives, Equity aims to equip youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Yang, who is the president of the 79th session arrived in Kenya on Feb 19, 2025, for a five-day official visit.

During his stay, Yang is expected to meet with President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and senior government officials to discuss strengthening Kenya’s ties with the UN.

