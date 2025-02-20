Kenya earns record Sh452b as tourist arrivals hit 2.4m in 2024

Tourists disembark from Ms Europa at the Port of Mombasa on February 17, 2025. The cruise ship has 619 passengers and crew. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenya received a record 2.4 million international tourists in 2024, representing a 15 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The country received 2.09 million tourist arrivals in 2023, up from 1.4 visitors a year earlier.

Data released in Mombasa Wednesday by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano shows that there was a substantial increase in inbound tourism earnings, rising from Sh377.49 billion in 2023 to Sh452.20 billion in 2024, reflecting a 19.79 per cent increase.

The domestic tourism sector also recorded gains, with bed night occupancy rising by 12 per cent from 4,618,094 in 2023 to 5,173,966 in 2024.

The CS attributed the growth to aggressive marketing campaigns, enhanced tourism product diversification, the adoption of digital platforms, and the introduction of new scheduled flights.

“A key enabler has been product diversification and digital transformation advancements. These gains underscore the effectiveness of strategic interventions such as enhanced air connectivity,” she added.

Ms Miano said the figures validate the government’s strategic interventions to revitalise and diversify the tourism sector.

Tourism stakeholders commended the latest developments, terming it “fantastic news.”

Pride Inn Group of Hotels, Lodges, and Camps Hasnain Noorani said the numbers in international arrivals are encouraging, adding that there has been renewed interest in local and domestic travel.

“This is very encouraging; with clear visions and clear communications, our tourism is set to grow in leaps and bounds, and we shall definitely attain the desired numbers,” Mr Noorani said.

He emphasised the need to tap into Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions tourism (MICE) tourism, which he said has great potential on the Kenyan Coast.

Skal Club Kenya Coast President Janet Chamia, and proprietor of the three-star Jacyjoka Holiday Apartments in the upmarket Nyali area, welcomed the performance by the tourism industry, saying there is a need for more aggressive marketing to attract more tourists.

“We are not yet there. Kenya has a lot more to offer, and with proper market and product diversification and the opening up of Kenyan airspace to more airlines, the international tourist numbers can increase tenfold,” she said.

The United States of America (USA) maintained its position as Kenya’s top source market, accounting for 12.8 per cent of total arrivals, with 306,501 visitors.

Tanzania and Uganda followed, contributing 8.4 per cent and 9.4 per cent of visitors respectively, reflecting the robust intra-regional travel within the East African Community (EAC).

Regionally, Tanzania recorded the highest increase in visitor numbers with 42,133 arrivals followed by China with a remarkable 29,085 additional visitors.

The United States, Somalia, Italy, and Uganda also experienced significant increments, underscoring the global appeal of Kenya’s diverse tourism offerings.

On the continental front, Africa emerged as the leading source market, contributing 40.8 per cent of arrivals, with 975,883 visitors.

Europe followed closely at 28.1 per cent, while the Americas and Asia accounted for 15.7 per cent and 12.1 per cent respectively.

“The remarkable performance of the African source market has been phenomenal and continues to take centre stage in a very dynamic shift, which is crucial in fostering intra-regional integration and economic growth,” noted CS Miano, underscoring the pivotal role of intra-Africa travel in driving sustainable tourism development.

While highlighting some of the strides made in Kenya’s diversified tourism portfolio, the CS highlighted growth recorded in key segments, including cruise tourism, which saw a remarkable 163.5 per cent increase, with 6,561 tourists in 2024, up from 2,490 in 2023.

The MICE category accounted for a significant 27 per cent (643,595) of the total international tourism arrivals during the period under review, representing a 12.5 per cent increase compared to 2023, when it accounted for 24 per cent (599,114) of the total inbound tourist arrivals. Preliminary UN tourism projections point to improved global performance this year, with international tourist arrivals forecasted to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent compared to 2024.