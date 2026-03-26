Slain scribe's kin still waiting for compensation

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William Munuhe was killed in 2003 as he attempted to help police nab Rwandan Genocide suspected Mastermind Felicien Kabuga. [File, Standard]

The fate of the family of freelance journalist William Munuhe, killed 23 years ago, hangs in the balance, and their fight for justice and compensation faces a massive threat.

Munuhe was killed on January 14, 2003, as he tried to assist the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and detectives in arresting suspected 1994 Rwandan genocide mastermind Felician Kabuga.

The US government had declared Kabuga wanted and offered a reward of up to $5 million (Sh400 million) for information leading to his arrest.

Munuhe offered to assist. However, he was caught up in a trap he had set for Kabuga as his decomposing body was discovered by detectives in the bedroom of his house in Nairobi. Munuhe’s brother, Josephat Mureithi, still recalls how they found him three days after he had been killed, in his Karen house.

“We found the body in a pool of blood. We were told the body had been disfigured using an acid,” said Mureithi.

On February 13, 2003, the US Embassy admitted that Munuhe was killed while trying to set up Kabuga, who fled.

“We continue to urge Kenyan authorities to pursue and apprehend Kabuga to investigate thoroughly the circumstances surrounding Munuhe’s death,” read the statement.

The embassy and the Kenyan government assured the family in the statement that they would get justice. For 17 years, the family’s quest for justice was tough, in and outside court, hitting dead ends in inquest and compensation cases.

They also moved to court demanding that Kabuga be produced, either dead or alive and be held accountable for Munuhe’s death.

“In the pursuit of justice, we used a lot of money. Our family is in destitute circumstances, and due to rent arrears, I was kicked out of where I used to live, and all our belongings were locked at my previous house. I am starting fresh,” said Mureithi.

Mureithi said he went to seek help in the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the American Embassy, and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

After 17 years, the family found new hope when Kabuga was arrested on May 16, 2020, near Paris and was taken to the ICC to answer to charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The family believed that their case would be considered by the ICC during Kabuga’s trial. However, ICC dealt a blow to the family in a letter dated May 21, 2021, saying it had no jurisdiction to handle Munuhe’s case. Mark Dillon, the Head of the Information and Evidence Unit in the Office of the Prosecutor, said the allegations raised by Mureithi appeared to fall outside the ICC’s jurisdiction. “The ICC’s Prosecutor has confirmed that there is no basis to proceed with further analysis of Munuhe’s case,” read the reply.

Dillon said that under articles 6 and 8 of the Rome Statute, the ICC may only exercise jurisdiction on genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes cases. Since Kabuga’s arrest, Mureithi said he has not heard from the US Embassy, despite writing several letters.

His last letter seeking an audience with the embassy was on February 19, 2024. Mureithi still cries for their mother, Lydia Wangui, who has always been troubled.

“My mother took Munuhe’s slippers and wore them until they got worn out and his duster, which she used to mop her house,” he said.

“She burnt the two items and spread the ashes at a banana plant. She said when she looks at the plant or eats the banana, she is reminded of Munuhe,” he added.