How Kenya got it wrong by meddling with polytechnics

A student is taught how to cut copper cables at a TVET institution [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

For decades, Kenya’s polytechnics played a crucial role in producing skilled professionals—engineers, architects, veterinary officers, and field officers—who directly supported farmers and industries.

However, when these technical institutions were converted into universities, their primary mission of hands-on training was lost, leading to a gap in the middle-level workforce and a decline in key sectors like agriculture.

“We made a mistake of dropping the ball,” admits Dr Esther Muoria, Principal Secretary for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET). “These officers held our farmers’ hands in the villages. When they disappeared, industries like coffee collapsed.”

The transformation of technical colleges and polytechnics into universities in Kenya has its roots in government policies aimed at expanding access to higher education. However, this shift has been criticized for weakening vocational training and reducing the emphasis on skill-based learning.

In response to the rising demand for university education from the 1990s to 2010, the Kenyan government sought to increase university enrollment.

Many technical institutions were upgraded to universities or constituent colleges, with funding and resources redirected toward academic programs rather than hands-on technical training.

Under President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, Kenya aggressively expanded universities to accommodate growing student numbers.

This saw major polytechnics, such as Kenya Polytechnic and Mombasa Polytechnic, converted into technical universities (Technical University of Kenya and Technical University of Mombasa, respectively).

The transition prioritized academic degrees over diploma and certificate courses that previously focused on technical skills.

The emphasis on university education reduced funding and enrollment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Many middle-level colleges lost their core mandate as they transitioned into degree-granting institutions.

The conversion of polytechnics into universities diminished hands-on technical training opportunities.

Employers began complaining about a skills gap, as graduates lacked practical experience in trades such as engineering, construction, and artisan work.

The PS said Kenya’s economy, which heavily relies on skilled labour, struggled with a shortage of artisans, technicians, and craftsmen.

Recognizing the skills gap, the government has recently shifted focus back to TVET institutions. Policies now emphasize competency-based education, and more funding is being allocated to revive technical training. However, the damage from years of neglect is still being felt.

With the loss of technical training at the mid-level, Kenya now faces a skills gap, leaving industries struggling to find properly trained professionals.

“Technical universities were given mandates not meant for them,” Dr. Muoria explains.

“They started offering degree programs like any other university, shifting away from their original mission of skill-based training.”

To address this challenge, the government is now working to restore technical education to its rightful place. “We must go back there. If we insist on this space and train enough skilled people, we are going to be the Singapore of Africa,” she asserts.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the government is making several interventions to revive technical training and provide opportunities for young people who may not proceed to university.

“We have more than 716,000 students who may not be proceeding to universities. The government must give them space, hope, and a future,” says Dr. Muoria.

A major step in this direction is the expansion of TVET institutions across the country. “We now have a TVET institute in every constituency to make access easier,” she notes. Additionally, Vocational Training Centres under county governments have been strengthened to cater to hands-on skill development.

To enhance the quality of training, the government has revamped the TVET curriculum, shifting the focus from theory to practical skills. “We are training for the industry, with industry, and in the industry,” Dr. Muoria explains. The dual training policy, recently passed by the Cabinet, ensures that students spend 40 percent of their time in class and 50-70 per cent in real industrial settings.

Industries have long complained about hiring graduates who lack practical skills, forcing companies to spend resources on retraining. “This is why we are working closely with industries to tailor training to their needs. The government is now asking industries to come on board and co-train with us,” says Dr. Muoria.

To ensure the credibility of technical qualifications, the government has restructured the certification process. President William Ruto recently directed the revival of the Curriculum Development, Assessment, and Certification Council (CDACC) to streamline skill certification. “Last week, we released results for 65,000 trainees who have been assessed and certified,” Dr. Muoria reveals.

Furthermore, Kenya now has 38 National Polytechnics that are not only training institutions but also qualification-awarding bodies. “We are aligning our qualifications with the African Continental Qualification Framework (ACQF), which means that a certification from any of our polytechnics will be recognized across Africa,” she adds

The government is also working to improve student placement into TVET programs. The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal is now open for TVET and Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) applicants.

“We have prioritized TVET placements, ensuring that students can easily join skill-based programs,” says Dr. Muoria.

To encourage more students to consider technical training, Dr. Muoria is drafting a memo for principals nationwide.

“As students prepare for their exams, they need to be informed about alternative pathways beyond university,” she emphasizes.

With these interventions, the government is confident that TVET institutions will reclaim their rightful role in building a skilled workforce. “Until we come up with something like a Polytechnic University, the focus remains on strengthening TVET,” Dr. Muoria added.

“We are determined to correct the mistakes of the past and ensure that Kenya produces enough skilled workers to drive our economy forward.”