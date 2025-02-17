The Standard

Tea factories earn Sh1.1 billion from weekly auction

By Boniface Gikandi | 43m ago

Workers pick tea using tea harvesting machine at a farm in Kericho. [File, Standard] 

The Mombasa tea auction generated Sh1,140,671,035 after the sale of  4,304,419 kilogrammes of tea sourced from 70 tea factories.

The weekly sale was higher compared to the last week's auction which fetched Sh1.3 billion after the sale of 5,148,159kg.

In the market analysis, Mununga fetched Sh22,353,240,,Imenti Sh22,086,400,, Gathuthi Sh 30,506,528,Kiegoi Sh13,931,980  ,Kimunye Sh31,369,280, Rukuriri, Sh28,051,254 among other that attracted the impressive rates of between Sh345 per kg of tea and Sh333 per kg.

Kapsara factory achieved the lowest rate of Sh141 for each of the 9,476kgs which were offered at the auction

In the market, Ngere tea factory in Murang’a presented 127,444kgs of tea that fetched Sh40,782,080, Kinoro earned Sh32,008,680 after the auction of  96,996kgs. Factories in the west of rift were led by Momul delivered 79,108kgs that fetched Sh20,963,620.

Njunu factory earned Sh27,783,668 after the sale of  87,923kgs, Gacharage Sh21,446,208, Nduti Sh17,254,800.

Ngere tea factory chairman James Githinji said farmers from the Ngere catchment are regularly visited by the tea experts to ensure they pluck green tea as recommended.

“At the buying centres, the green leaves are  sorted  to ensure only the best is taken to the factory  for processing,” said Githinji.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said the factories are stict on production of quality tea thus fetch higher prices at auction.

“All the tea growers in the are encouraged in plucking the quality green leaf  thus earning impressive prices at the auction,” said Njeru. 

