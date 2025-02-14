Love in a time of hardship: How Kenyans have planned their Valentine's Day

Nicolas Kosgei, a florist, prepares a bouquet of flowers at Westgate Mall, Nairobi, February 8, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

This Valentine’s Day promises to be unique, influenced by a month of soaring food inflation that has driven up prices of everything from flowers to chocolates and dining out.

Yet, love is in the air as many Kenyans gear up for festivities, with flights to resort places such as Lamu, Diani, Malindi, and Mombasa fully booked and hoteliers reporting a spike in bookings.

A spot check by The Standard on Thursday showed budget carrier JamboJet was fully booked for flights to the Coast over the weekend. Many hotels in Naivasha town were also fully booked for the weekend.

“Sold out,” beamed a JamboJet banner.

Named after a Christian saint, this annual celebration of love on February 14 has evolved into a significant revenue generator for businesses across Kenya.

However, the rising cost of living has led many Kenyans to reconsider their plans, with some opting for simpler celebrations while others indulge in romantic getaways and gifts.

Romantic dinners at upscale restaurants in Nairobi’s CBD are expected to be pricier this year, prompting some establishments to revamp their menus to attract budget-conscious customers.

Reservations at high-end restaurants have dropped compared to last year, according to industry insiders.

“We’ve revised our menu to include more affordable options without sacrificing quality,” said Susan Atieno, a restaurant owner in Malindi via telephone.

“Our goal is to make love accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget.”

In Nairobi, restaurants are fully booked, with couples securing tables weeks in advance. “I bought my girlfriend a box of chocolate and made reservations at a nice restaurant,” said Ian Kamau, a 38 year-old English teacher.

“It’s a special occasion, and we want to make the most of it.”

Flowers, wine and chocolate continue to be the most sought-after Valentine’s Day gift, followed closely by gift cards, jewelry, and electronics.

However, consumers should expect to spend more this year, as average gift expenditures are anticipated to rise.

“I’ve noticed a significant increase in the price of roses, but I still bought a bouquet for my wife,” shared John Mwangi, a Nairobi resident. “It’s a small price to pay to show her how much she means to me.”

In the capital city and its environs, florists and restaurants are thriving, with most venues fully booked.

A similar trend is emerging in towns outside of the capital, where shops are adorned with red ribbons, candles, and heart-shaped balloons.

While some Kenyans are embracing extravagant celebrations, others are opting for a more subdued approach due to financial constraints.

“I would love to treat my wife to a nice dinner, but prices are just too high right now,” said Peter Kamau, a taxi driver in Naivasha. “We’ll celebrate at home instead.”

These mixed responses underscore the broader economic challenges facing Kenya, where high inflation and a weakening currency are affecting consumer spending.

Nevertheless, businesses remain optimistic that the Valentine’s Day surge will provide a temporary boost to their revenues.

For many, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate romance and connection, regardless of the economic backdrop.

“This is the one day we can momentarily forget our problems and celebrate love,” said Mary Wanjiru, a Naivasha resident who booked a weekend getaway to Mombasa with her partner.

“It’s worth the expense, even if it means tightening our belts for the rest of the month.”

As Kenyans prepare to celebrate love, the economic realities of the day serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between indulgence and financial prudence in these challenging times.