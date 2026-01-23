Tears, sorrow as US-based family bids farewell to three siblings killed in road crash

Darwin Deleon, the father of three siblings who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Gilgil, Nakuru County, is overcome by emotions during a requiem mass held at the International Christian Church, Mombasa road Nairobi, on January 23,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

An outpouring of emotions filled the International Christian Centre church along Mombasa Road as family, friends and relatives, brought together by grief, gathered to honour the life of three children of a US-based family who perished in a car crash.

Tears flowed freely as emotions overwhelmed the kin of the three siblings Njeri DeLeon, Emmanuel DeLeon and Kairo Winkelpeck, who died after a road accident in Naivasha on Sunday, January 4.

Comforting hymns drifted through the church, with the slow and mournful tones echoing the depth of grief of lives lost too soon.

The caskets carrying the body Njeri (16), Emmanuel (13) and Kairo (6) rested before the altar in sequence, each adorned with bright bouquets of lilies.

The trio had been in Kenya and were traveling to Bungoma alongside their mother, Ms Wangu Ndirangu and her husband Christopher Winkelpeck, to visit a children’s home they had been supporting when the cruel twist of fate happened.

Ms Ndirangu was born in Kenya and later relocated to the United States.

Reports indicate that their hired van was hit on the side by a trailer after their driver tried to avoid a trailer that almost hit the vehicle head-on that fateful night.

Emmanuel died on the spot and Kairo breathed his last after being rushed to a Nakuru hospital, while Njeri succumbed to her injuries after more than a week in a Nairobi hospital.

“It feels like a storm has picked up our hearts and shaken them until all the joy spilled out,” Ms Ndirangu said, pausing to steady herself.

“But I want everyone here to remember that our children lived. Not just in years, but in love — in every hug, every laugh, every time someone chose kindness because they saw it in them.”

She mourned her children, hailing them as figures who brought laughter into her life

"If I had known that I would lose you all in one day, I would have laughed with you more, listened more. Spent more time with you and said 'I love you more," she said.

She added, "They were my reflection. We were like mirrors of one another. I cannot put into words how proud I am of you, even in death."

Their Aunties who lived closely with them in the US, remembered them as charming "angels" whose infectious grin and boundless energy will be dearly missed.

"You touched us with your laughter, smiles, hugs, words of encouragement and grace with which you lived your young lives. We carry you with us in every cherished memory," said Wamuyu Ndirangu, one of their Aunties.

While describing the demise of the young souls as unfortunate, their cousin Kendi Nkatha said they have ell been taken away from her too soon "because we had so many plans set out to do together."